A.B.E. All Black Everything Virtual Arts Festival
Thu May 20 - Sat May 22 | 6:00pm
This year's A.B.E. All Black Everything Arts Festival is bringing you Black Arts and Culture bound to stir your soul. With a variety of big-name artists and new performers, local and national favorites there's something for everyone to enjoy. Visit abeartsfestival.org for Zoom links and schedule.
ComedyFLOPs' Virtual Improv Show To Benefit Loaves & Fishes!
Fri May 21 | 7:00pm
Join ComedyFLOPs for the fifth show of our 10th anniversary year and help them support Loaves & Fishes (https://loaves.org/). Stream the show live, have some fun, and help us do some good in our community! Tune in at: youtube.com/ComedyFLOPs Click on the live stream link when they go live. Suggested donation: $5.00.
Fri-YAY, Meet the Owners!
Fri May 21 | 5:00pm
Come meet Ariel and Rachel, the owners of The Living Room, Ithaca's new design shop opened in November 2020! The Living Room is a collaborative effort co-owned by Ariel Bullion Ecklund and Rachel Philipson - the new shop features objects of good design unique to the area. Come browse their selection of art, books, ceramics, jewelry, planters, tableware, and textiles. Located next to Corners Gallery in Community Corners. | Ithaca
Public Sunset Cruises at Allen Treman State Park
Fri May 21 - Sat May 22 | 7:30pm
Nothing beats a sunset on the lake! Settle in for a relaxing cruise that features a light narration and a chance to chat informally with the crew. Our course is designed to create the best possible Cayuga Lake sunset experience each day while passing historic cottage communities and unique natural areas. | Ithaca
Trap Door at South Side Community Center
Fri May 21 - Sun May 23 | 4:00pm
The Cherry debuts a new headphone walking-play: Trap Door. Combines text, dialogue, music, and sound design to create an unforgettable theatrical experience on foot in Ithaca. Tickets at thecherry.org. Premieres 5/20 and will run Fridays thru Sundays, 5/21-5/30. Walks begin every fifteen minutes at the Southside Community Center in Downtown Ithaca. | Ithaca
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra: The Return of the Orchestral Series
Sun May 23 | 3:00pm
TELEMANN: Oboe Concerto in D Minor MARTINU: Nonet No. 2 MENDELSSOHN: Octet in E-flat Major, Op 20 | Ithaca | $30.00
