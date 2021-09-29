9th Annual Apple Harvest Festival
Friday-Sunday, October 1-3
Ithaca Commons | It’s back! Three days celebrating apple growers, cider makers, and of course cider donuts. Apple Harvest Festival will host plenty of farmstand fresh apples and produce, delectable baked goods, a variety of food trucks offering tasty bites, and a craft fair with artisans from around the region. (Photo: Provided)
Singing Notes and Slinging Jokes
Saturday, October 2 at 7 p.m.
Liquid State, 620 Green St, Ithaca | Ithaca’s favorite comedy & music married duo will perform their unique blend of music, song, storytelling, comedy, life, love, and laughter. A great occasion to catch some truly positive vibes. (Photo: Facebook)
Sock Monkey Circus
Saturday, October 2 at 10:30 a.m.
Cherry Artspace, 102 Cherry Street | The great Lilypad Puppet Theatre kicks off their new season at The Cherry. Check out this exciting show with clown and marionette monkeys! (Photo: Provided)
Cornell Orchestras
Sunday, October 3 at 3 p.m.
Bailey Hall, 230 Garden Ave, Cornell | The Cornell Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra will perform a free concert with works by Assad, Richter, Marquez, and Dvorak. (Photo: Provided)
Kindred Spirits: Behind The Hauntings with Amy Bruni & Adam Berry
Sunday, October 3 at 8 p.m.
The State Theatre, W. State Street, Ithaca | Kick off “spooky season” with TV hosts and real-life paranormal investigators Bruni and Berry who will share captivating stories of their own terrifying paranormal encounters. These world-class ghost hunters will also engage with the audience in a Q&A session. (Photo: Provided)
