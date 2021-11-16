Ensemble X: CU Music
Thursday, November 18th at 8:00pm
Barnes Hall, 129 Ho Plaza, Cornell | Ensemble X welcomes Pulitzer-Prize-winning composer Tania León (pictured) and special guest clarinetist Chris Grymes. Program includes León's Abanico for violin and electronics, as well as recent works by Trichy Sankaran, Christopher Stark, Jeremy Gill, Steven Banks, and David Philip Hefti. (Photo: Provided)
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
Opens Friday, November 19th
Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green Street | Vonnegut, who once described his years at Cornell as “a boozy dream,” authorized production of this documentary in the early 1980’s. This Friday it is finally being released, nearly 40 years in the making. (Photo: IMDb)
The Burns Sisters Band
Friday, November 19 at 8:00pm
Hangar Theater, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | Known for their pure harmony, beautiful lyrics, and joyful energy, Annie and Marie Burns always celebrate a hometown gig. Featuring Doug Robinson, Eric Aceto, Harry Aceto, and London McDaniel. (Photo:Facebook)
Ithaca Alternative Gift Fair
Saturday, November 20th, 10am-2pm
Henry Saint John Building, 301 South Geneva St, Ithaca | The IAGF offers the opportunity to give meaningful holiday gifts to your friends and family, without buying a bunch of things they probably don’t need. Meet representatives from dozens of local organizations and find out how your donation can affect change in our community. (Photo: Provided)
An Evening with Kathy Mattea
Saturday, November 20th at 8:00pm
Hangar Theater, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca| Hailed by The Washington Post as ‘one of Nashville’s finest song interpreters,’ Kathy Mattea has enjoyed the kind of success many artists only dream of:winning Grammys and CMAs; scoring four #1 country singles, and five gold albums! (Photo: Provided)
