Downtown Ithaca Concert Series: Maddy Walsh and Her All-Star Band
Thursday, September 14th at 6pm
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | This one will close the books on another great summer of Thursday concerts on the Commons. Don’t miss it!
Cornell Concert Series Turns 120!
Friday, September 15th at 5:15pm
Sidney Cox Library of Music and Dance, 220 Lincoln Hall, Cornell | CCS has roots tracing back to 1904, when the university began putting on extravagant musical offerings uniting campus and community. Join them for a celebratory reception to open an exhibit on the history of the series. Free and open to the public.
Magnificent Monster Circus
Saturday, September 16th at 10:30am
The Cherry Arts, 102 Cherry Street, Ithaca | Come one, come all, to a circus like no other! Encounter magnificent creatures from the wilds of your imagination as their quirky human caretaker tries to teach them new tricks. This colorful, silly, multi-sensory show full of friendly monsters is a perfect match for young audiences. Presented by Lilypad Puppet Theatre and CactusHeads Puppets from MA.
A Chorus Line
Runs September 13 through October 3rd. Check website for showtimes.
Merry-Go-Round Theatre,6877 E. Lake Road Auburn | Another summer tradition nears its end as the REV Theatre Company wraps up their season with this classic show.
