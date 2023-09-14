Downtown Ithaca Concert Series: Maddy Walsh and Her All-Star Band

0913_WP_Maddy_Walsh.jpg

 

 

Thursday, September 14th at 6pm

Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | This one will close the books on another great summer of Thursday concerts on the Commons. Don’t miss it! 

Cornell Concert Series Turns 120!

 

0913_WP_Cornell_Concert_Series (1).jpg

Friday, September 15th at 5:15pm

Sidney Cox Library of Music and Dance, 220 Lincoln Hall, Cornell  | CCS has roots tracing back to 1904, when the university began putting on extravagant musical offerings uniting campus and community. Join them for a celebratory reception to open an exhibit on the history of the series. Free and open to the public. 

0913_WP_Magnificent_Monster_Circus (1).jpg

Magnificent Monster Circus

 

Saturday, September 16th at 10:30am

The Cherry Arts, 102 Cherry Street, Ithaca | Come one, come all, to a circus like no other! Encounter magnificent creatures from the wilds of your imagination as their quirky human caretaker tries to teach them new tricks. This colorful, silly, multi-sensory show full of friendly monsters is a perfect match for young audiences. Presented by Lilypad Puppet Theatre and CactusHeads Puppets from MA.

A Chorus Line

0913_WP_A_Chorus_Line (1).jpg

Runs September 13 through October 3rd. Check website for showtimes.

Merry-Go-Round Theatre,6877 E. Lake Road Auburn | Another summer tradition nears its end as the REV Theatre Company wraps up their season with this classic show. ​

