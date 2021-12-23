Fibers of Change
Thursday, December 23, Gallery Hours 10-5. On display through January ‘22.
Arnot Art Museum, 235 Lake St., Elmira | Selections from the John M. Walsh Collection of Contemporary Art Quilts. (Photo: Provided)
The 21st Mini Print International and Holiday Print Sale
Thursday & Friday, December 23 & 24, 5:00pm-8:00pm
Ink Shop Studio Gallery, 330 East State/MLK Jr. St. (2nd floor of the CSMA Bldg.)| The 21st Mini Print International is a juried exhibition of prints no larger than 4"x4". The collection of prints is extensive and represents some of the best printmakers around. Holiday Sale Prints and Mini Prints make great gifts. (Photo: Provided)
North Star Art Gallery: Mythology - by Brian Keeler
Sunday, December 26, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
North Star Art Gallery, 743 Snyder Hill Road, Ithaca | A new show centered on allegory and mythology. This exhibit features paintings exploring some themes of Greco-Roman myth, legend and history with a uniquely contemporary interpretation. (Photo:Facebook)
Licorice Pizza
Opens December 25. Check their website for showtimes.
Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green Street, Ithaca | The latest film from Paul Thomas Anderson, one of our greatest living American filmmakers. A coming-of-age film set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970’s. (Photo: IMDb)
