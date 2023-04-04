The History Center is offering in-person visits to our state-of-the-art Exhibit Hall including our Timeline Tunnel, Story Vault, Eight Square Schoolhouse Replica, access to our six exhibit towers, and a close look at our 104 year old Tommy Plane! Private visits with only your group can be reserved in advance, walk-in's can be accommodated most days (W-Sat 10am-5pm).
Our current exhibit 'reCOUNT: Facing our Census' will be on display April 2022-December 2022. Learn about the exhibit at thehistorycenter.net/reCOUNT
Our museum is open and accessible to everyone and we offer a number of accessible options for visitors with specific needs. Learn more at thehistorycenter.net/accessibility
If a member of your group has sensory sensitivities or physical/visual/auditory limitations please reach out to us with any questions or concerns about our exhibits and the space. We're happy to offer adjustments and options to ensure an enjoyable visit for everyone.
Request an Exhibit Hall Scavenger Hunt, coloring pages, or museum activity sheet from the front desk when you check in for added fun for all ages!
Our suggested admission price is $10 per adult, $4 per child. Your contribution is important for our continued ability to provide a public educational space within the community. No one will be prevented from visiting due to an inability to pay. Donations can be made during booking or in person.
All visitors are encouraged to wear masks inside Tompkins Center for History & Culture. Our visitors include young audiences and others who are unable to be vaccinated. We appreciate your respect and awareness in supporting our Health & Safety Protocols to keep museum visits worry-free and accessible for everyone.
Museum staff sanitize all touched surfaces in the museum daily. Review our full safety procedures at thehistorycenter.net/health
*We try to accommodate visiting groups outside our normal operating hours when possible. Please contact community@thehistorycenter.net if you'd like to visit the museum or schedule a group field trip outside our normal operating hours
