The Ulysses Town Board will hold a public information session on July 12 for a drafted law that would forbid the display of wild and/or exotic animals in a traveling animal act.
According to the draft, the purpose of adopting the law is to “protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the Town of Ulysses from the dangers proposed by the display of wild and exotic animals, as well as health, safety and welfare of those animals.”
The law would apply to all areas of the town, outside of the municipal boundaries of the Village of Trumansburg.
The draft provides definitions for terms and phrases such as “display,” “traveling animal act” and “wild and/or exotic animals.”
The town defines a “display” in this particular instance as “any exhibition, fair, act, circus, ride, or similar undertaking in which wild and/or exotic animals are required to perform tricks, give rides, or participate as accompaniments for the entertainment, amusement, or benefit of a live audience, whether or not a fee is charged.”
A “traveling animal act” is defined as “any display of wild and/or exotic animals where such animals are transported to, from, or between locations for the purpose of such display, in a mobile or traveling housing facility.”
“Wild and/or exotic animals” are defined as all animals classified in the following orders or families with some exceptions noted:
- Non-human primates and prosimians
- Felidae (except domestic cats)
- Canidae (except domestic dogs)
- Ursidae
- Marsupialia
- Proboscidea
- Crocodilia
- Artiodactyla (except, any member of the genus Bos (domestic cattle; any member of the family Cervidae (deer/elk); any member of the family Suidae (pigs, hogs, boars); any member of the family camelidae native to South America (Llamas and alpaca); any member of the Caprine species (goat); any member of the genus Ovis (sheep); any member of the subtribe Bovina (bison/buffalo)
- Perissodactyla (except horses, ponies, donkeys and mules)
- Elasmobranchii
- Pinnipedia
- Raties (except ostriches and emu)
A violation of this law, if adopted, would be a fine of $250 per offense (“each and every wild and/or exotic animal exhibited and each day of exhibition shall each constitute a separate offense,” according to the draft).
