A 99-yard Cornell scoring drive set the Schoellkopf Field Homecoming crowd on fire, but Yale's defense dominated and its offense methodically allowed the Bulldogs to pull away for a 38-14 victory on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldog win evened both teams' record at 1-1 in the young season, while Yale claimed the Ivy League opener for both squads.
Yale piled up a balanced 453 yards while controlling the line of scrimmage and the defense surrendered just 184 yards - with 99 coming on the five-play drive that evened the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter. The visitors built up a 28-7 halftime lead, and with neither team forcing a turnover in the contest, the Big Red was never able to change the momentum.
Jameson Wang led the Big Red with 63 rushing yards and completed 9-of-14 passes for 68 yards and two scores - one apiece to Nicholas Laboy and Eddy Tillman. Defensively, Rasean Thomas made eight tackles with one for a loss, with Paul Lewis III and Jake Stebbins being credited with seven stops apiece. Max Lundeenposted five tackles and a sack, his second of the season.
Nolan Grooms was 12-of-17 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns, with Joshua Pitsenberger scoring three times for Yale. The freshman tallied 93 yards and two scores on the ground and caught a 5-yard touchdown in the win. The other touchdown reception went to Mason Tipton, who caught six passes for 133 yards. The Bulldogs' defense posted nine tackles for loss and four sacks, with two of those coming from Osorachukwu Ifesinachukwu. He and Hamilton Moore each had a team-high six stops.
Next Up
- The Big Red steps back out of conference when it visits Colgate on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y.
- The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
- The Central New York rivalry will be played for the 103rd time on the gridiron with Cornell holding a narrow 50-49-3 lead after last season's 34-20 Big Red victory at Schoellkopf Field.
