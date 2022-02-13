Cornell built a 20-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a 28-12 win over Binghamton on Senior Day at the Friedman Wrestling Center. The Big Red won its ninth straight dual meet to improve to 12-2 (9-1 EIWA), while the Bearcats fell to 7-10 (5-2 EIWA).
Seniors Dom LaJoie (133), Mike Venosa (149) and Hunter Richard (157) all earned victories in their final home matches, with six senior staking the mat in their swan song. The three victorious seniors all helped put the match out of the Bearcats reach by the break.
Cornell improved to 9-1 against EIWA competition and 10-0 all-time against the Bearcats with the win. The Big Red rested half its lineup to give opportunities to seniors and others, and the reserves made the most of them.
JJ Wilson's big first period pin at 141 gave Cornell some breathing room just moments after Dom LaJoie topped No. 32 Anthony Sobotker at 133. Greg Diakomihalis got the meet underway with a 13-9 triumph at 125 to improve to 12-6 on the season.
The Big Red's three ranked wrestlers in action all collected bonus points in their victories, with No. 24 Hunter Richard pickingup a tech fall triumph at 157. Jonathan Loew (184) and Jacob Cardenas (197) each picked up major decision wins as well. Venosa's 4-2 win over Mike Zarif at 149 made the team score 15-0.
The Bearcats, who also rested starters in anticipation of the upcoming EIWA championships, won three matches in the second half of the meet, including a win by fall for No. 20 Joe Doyle at heavyweight to conclude the dual.
The Big Red closes out dual season when it travels to Wisconsin on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.
