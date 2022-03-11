The NCAA released its national qualifiers on Sunday evening for the upcoming NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships, which will be held on March 11-12 in Winston-Salem, N.C., and 13 members of the Ithaca College men's and women's track & field teams – nine women and four men – were selected to compete for national titles.
The two-day championships will take place at the JDL Fast Track. Links for live results and video will be posted to the men's and women's schedules later this week, along with another preview with competition times.
For each men's individual event contested, including the heptathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each women's individual event contested, including the pentathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 12 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition.
The men's team will be represented by Andy Frank, Jalen Leonard-Osbourne, Dom Mikula and Luke Tobia.
Frank qualified in the 200-meter dash and will be seeded ninth with a top time of 21.88 seconds.
Leonard-Osbourne posted the fourth-fastest time in the 60-meter dash in Division III at 6.74 seconds.
Mikula enters another pole vault championship with the third-best mark in the country at 5.02 meters.
Tobia will be seeded seventh in the weight throw at 18.76 meters.
On the women's side, nine Bombers – Sara Altonen, Ariyahna Bernard, Logan Bruce, Paloma De Monte, Katelyn Hutchison, Tia Jones, Martha Kemp-Neilson, Meghan Matheny and Charly Slusser – will head to North Carolina to compete in nine different events.
Altonen is seeded 13th in the pole vault with a top mark of 3.81 meters.
Bernard will compete in the weight throw and is seeded 20th at 16.70 meters.
Bruce qualified in two events – the pentathlon (seeded third at 3543) and the long jump (seeded 11th at 5.71 meters).
De Monte will compete in the 800-meter run after posting the 18th-best time at 2:15.85.
Hutchison makes another appearance on the national stage as she will run in the 400-meter dash with the eighth-seeded time at 57.56 seconds.
Jones is one of the top sprinters in the country and will be seeded No. 1 in both the 60-meter dash (7.59 seconds) and 200-meter dash (24.82 seconds).
Kemp-Neilson heads into the pole vault with the 11th seed at 3.82 meters.
Matheny, the defending outdoor national champion, is the top seed in the pole vault at 4.00 meters.
Slusser makes her first trip to the national championships with the 14th seed in the high jump at 1.68 meters.
