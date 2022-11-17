Tompkins Girls Hockey Association (TGHA) is commemorating 50 years of local girls ice hockey throughout the 2022-23 season and during the weekend of the actual anniversary, November 18-19. TGHA offers teams and programs for girls ages 6-19 of all levels and abilities.
The year 1972 was significant as Title IX was adopted nationally, Cornell women’s hockey was founded, and the Ithaca Youth Bureau made gender equity a priority at its new rink at Cass Park; 2022 is a milestone for TGHA, the oldest girls hockey association in New York State.
The City of Ithaca, County of Tompkins and State of New York have recognized this milestone. The City and County have proclaimed November “Tompkins Girls Hockey Month” with resolutions signed by Mayor Laura Lewis and Legislature Chair Shawna Black, respectively. New York State Assembly Member Anna Kelles has presented a citation that commends TGHA for “providing a variety of opportunities for females in the areas of athletics and education, including ice skating instruction and ice times for hockey practices and games, all the while building a collaborative team environment that emphasizes opportunities to play over winning.”
Former and current TGHA players, coaches, family members and fans are invited to the celebration events including a skating session at Cass Park where its first ice time was held on November 18, 1972. There’s also a luncheon with a video presentation and remarks about TGHA’s first five decades, an Ithaca Shooting Stars game, and an afterglow reception. Research was done to update contact information but not everyone ever involved with local girls and women’s ice hockey was reached. To learn more, visit ithacagirlshockey.org
TGHA Board Member CJ DelVecchio expressed that "TGHA offers young girls a place to not only learn the mechanics of ice hockey, but also how to work with other girls in an organized team setting - a life skill that develops future female leaders! I've seen the most timid of girls blossom into strong leaders and I hope the community will support TGHA for another 5 decades to come!"
Mollie Marcoux Samaan, who learned to play ice hockey with TGHA before playing college ice hockey and pursuing a career in athletics, shared: “TGHA is changing lives every day. It was by far one of the best parts of my childhood!”
Rachel Lunger of the Ithaca 19U Shooting Stars said: “I have played with TGHA for six years. It was the first girls team I had ever played for and it was the first team I felt welcomed on. I was very nervous at first but all the girls made it so easy to feel like part of the team.”
Jackie McDonnell Bangs played with TGHA during her own youth, helped coach TGHA teams when her daughters played, and has served on the anniversary planning committee. She reflected: “TGHA means family to me. I started playing with my sister Judy and my mother was the manager of the Ithaca Shooting Stars. Both my daughters, Danielle and Casey, played; when my niece Maggie Taylert played her mom and dad (my sister and brother-in-law Sally and Don) were great supporters.”
“The TGHA organization and community supported my development in a sport that saved me...iIt wrapped its arms around me and allowed me to express myself fully through my teen years. I found my role models, my passion, and my support network in this group. I hope it lives on to foster empowerment in many more young women to come, remarked Jamie Jensen, a second generation TGHA member whose own daughter has begun to play this year.
Current goalie for the Shooting Stars Shelby Howells summed it up: “Hockey is more than a sport, it’s a second family!”
also features a “Support TGHA” section about the “TGHA Campaign: $50,000 for 50 Years and the Future”. The goal of the TGHA board and the anniversary committee is to raise charitable gifts to support ongoing programs, to secure the future, and to expand access locally.
