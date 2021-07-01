The New York Yankees acquired Ithaca College graduate and current professional outfielder from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Double-A pitcher Keegan Curtis on Thursday July 1.
Locastro said the news of the trade "came out of nowhere" and that he is excited fro his family and friends who now "don't have to stay up until 1 a.m." to watch him play on the west coast.
This is the second time that the Yankees have acquired Locastro. The first time was on Nov. 21, 2018 when they traded minor league pitcher Drew Finley and cash to the Los Angeles Dodgers for him. The Yankees eventually sent Locastro to the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor leaguer Ronald Ramon and cash on Jan. 16, 2019.
Locastro was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013 before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. He made his major league debut with the Dodgers in 2017.
In his two seasons in Los Angeles and three in Arizona (200 games in total), Locastro has accumulated a batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage of .234/.339/.324 with four home runs, 70 runs scored and 29 runs batted in (RBI) in 480 plate appearances. Through 55 games in 2021, he is batting .178/.271/.220 with one homer, 11 runs scored and five RBI.
This season, he broke the major league record of most consecutive stolen bases to begin a career with 29. The previous record, 27, was held by Hall of Fame player Time Raines, who set the mark between 1979 and 1981. Locastro is also tied with Washington Nationals' Trea Turner for second among all Major League Baseball plays in average sprint speed (30.7 feet per second). He also holds the highest hit-by-pitch rate of all time (7.5 percent) for a player with the amount of plate appearances he has logged.
While he will miss the bonds he built with his teammates and coaches in Arizona, is looking forward to competing for a team he grew up rooting for.
"I want to help them win any way I can," Locastro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.