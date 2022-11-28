#9 Women's Ice Hockey squared off against #14 Princeton in a thrilling match that came down to a shootout.
The Big Red and the Tigers went goal for goal throughout regulation, ultimately leading to a defensive battle in overtime where neither team notched a point, resulting in a shootout.
Lily Delianedis opened up the scoring for the Big Red five minutes into the first period. Katherine Khramtsov responded with a goal of her own later in the period, to knot the game up at 1-1.
Sarah Fillier put the Tigers ahead with a goal seven minutes into the third period.
Delianedis registered her second goal of the contest with seven minutes left to even the score at 2-2 and send it to overtime.
Gillis Frechette reached a milestone of 100 career points with her two assist to Delianedis.
Overtime proved to not be enough, as the Big Red and the Tigers fought defensively, holding each other from netting any goals in the extra period.
The Big Red were outscored four to three by the Tigers in a seven-round shootout from the likes of Solveig Neunzert, Emerson O'Leary, Issy Wunder and Catherine Kerin.
Frechette, Mckenna Van Gelder, and Kaitlin Jockims netted the puck for the Big Red during the shootout.
#9 Cornell moves to 6-3-1 on the season, while #14 Princeton goes to 5-4-1 with the tie.
