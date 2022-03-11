Cornell seniors Dom LaJoie (133) and Hunter Richard (157) and sophomore Chris Foca (174) have earned at-large bids to the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championship in Detroit, Mich. beginning on Thursday, March 17. The three give the Big Red nine qualifiers after six captured automatic bids at this past weekend's EIWA Championship.
Cornell's nine NCAA qualifiers ties a school record set eight times previously, most recently in 2016. It has sent nine qualifiers to nationals seven times since 2005 after only doing it once prior to that.
LaJoie took third place at 133 pounds at last weekend's EIWA Championship and brings a 17-13 record into nationals. It will be his second NCAA bid, but his first appearance at the championship after COVID canceled the 2020 tournament when he made the field at 125 pounds. LaJoie was named to the All-Ivy League second team in 2022.
Richard, like LaJoie, becomes a two-time qualifier after earning a spot at 149 in 2020. The senior took sixth at 157 pounds at EIWAs and brings a 14-9 record into the championship. He was named honorable mention All-Ivy League last week.
Foca is 23-6 entering the championship after medically forfeiting out to sixth place after rolling to the semifinals. The No. 2 seed was a first-team All-Ivy League selection and will be making his first trip to nationals. He won eight matches this season against nationally ranked foes.
