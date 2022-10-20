We have all heard about the challenges many leagues in many different
sports are having when it comes to finding enough qualified referees, or umpires to make it possible to get all the games in. On any given Sunday, the Rotary Youth Soccer program (run by the Ithaca Youth Bureau) will host 10-12 games, and thanks to some community-minded people and some solid networking, the
program is fortunate to have enough referees show up.
“I have known Mindy Quigg (Ithaca College's Head Soccer Coach) for a
long time, said Youth Bureau Recreation Program Coordinator Gordy Begent.
“ and when I took this job she congratulated me and we talked about the team's
commitment to community service and its community engagement process.”
That conversation was three years ago, and it led to several carloads of
Bomber soccer players showing up to serve as referees for the games, and when
they not officiating, they are finding other ways to help out. In Begent's words,
“The players do a bunch of stuff for us. They run drills for the players, they're
helpful to the coaches, and they do this on Sundays, their only off-day of the
week.” Gordy was pleased to add, “They don't just come and go, the connections
stay deeply-rooted.”
Sundays can be very hectic, as there are eight second and third grade teams,
ten fourth and fifth grade squads and three to four teams made up of sixth through eighth graders. Those numbers translate to up to a dozen games from 1-4 pm, and that keeps the players hustling.
Begent is also the head coach for the Ithaca High softball team, and he is
willing to work his connections at Ithaca College whenever possible. Being an
Ithaca College grad (with a degree in Health and PE), Begent feels connected, and he said, “I always try to reach out to the people I know at I.C. For example, I have known Dave Valesente (Bomber baseball head coach) for a long time, and he will be bringing a group of his players to help us out with park cleanup, and to help with the Hoop Shoot event.” Begent is not shy about making these requests, as he sees the collaborations as a win-win. “We're really trying to utilize resources, that's true,” Begent offered, “and it's really nice to see the colleges engaged. Our kids get to go to the games and watch them play, so the arrangement is mutually beneficial.”
Meanwhile, on the pitch, the Bomber women are 9-2-3 overall and 4-1-1 in
Liberty League play with three games remaining.
I had the good fortune to be invited to this year's Athletic Hall of Fame
induction ceremony, hosted by the Hornell Alumni Association, a few towns down
the road. It is a Section V program, but there is a local connection, so hang in
there...
I was a guest of the Scavo family, as Dominic Scavo was inducted in his first
year of eligibility. Dominic chose to tell the story of a college game he started at
quarterback for Alfred University, and he made light of the frustrating game as he pointed out that it went poorly, the Saxons lost, and he did not start again.
That story stood in contrast to the list of achievements listed by the
program's emcee, who offered a little overview of Scavo's high school accolades.
A three-sport athlete, Dominic won a truckloads of varsity letters and garnered
numerous All-League, All-Conference and All-State awards, but it was his run as
Hornell's field general that was most noteworthy: Three years as a starting
quarterback, 39 wins, zero losses, and three state championships.
I love the fact that all six of the inductees knew virtually everyone in the
room, and that those cherished relationships spanned decades, and generations, and they embodied everything that is beautiful about small-town sports. It was a
pleasure to be a part of it, and I am so grateful for the invitation.
Oh, yeah... the local connection... Dominic – now a practicing attorney -
spent one semester at Ithaca College before transferring to Alfred, AND, he and
my daughter (who played softball at Alfred) are six years into a committed
relationship, they share a home in Florida, and maybe, just maybe... Oh, never
mind.
