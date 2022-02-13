The Ithaca College men's basketball team ran away with what turned out to be a dominant victory after a 54-point second half against Clarkson University to win 93–65. The Bombers improve 14–7 overall and 10–4 in Liberty League competition.
Senior forward Luka Radovich led the way for the Bombers offense, leading all athletes with 18 points and nine rebounds. The trio of Ithaca guards Andrew Geschickter, Triston Wennersten, and freshman Logan Wendell each reached double digits and helped the offense explode in the second half to pull away from the Golden Knights. Junior forward Liam Spellman helped by chipping in with seven rebounds and three steals, while senior Zach Warech led all players with six assists.
The Bombers offense started red-hot right out of the gate, opening the game on an 18–2 run. Radovich scored nine of his 17 points within the first five minutes of the game. However, the Golden Knights finally got their offense going halfway through the first half. Though they never had a run as dominating as the start by the South Hill squad got off to, Clarkson was able to chip away at that lead to make the game 39–31 at the halftime break.
Once the second half started, the underclassmen guards for the Bombers helped put the game out of reach. Geschickter started things off by gaining momentum with a couple of key three-point shots, ending the night going 3–4 from beyond the arc. Later on in the half, Wendell began pulling up from deep behind the three-point line and went 4–6 when shooting from that range. Then, shortly after the midway point of the final half, Warech found a cutting Wennersten and connected for an alley-oop that got the bench and the crowd in Ben Light Gymnasium fired up.
The Bombers shot from all areas of the court with ease, shooting an even 50% from the field and 44% from three-point range. Ithaca also outrebounded Clarkson 46–34, including 13–6 for offensive rebounds, had a 24–9 advantage in assists, and a 11–6 lead in steals . The Bombers never trailed at any point in the game.
As the game became out of reach, all 15 players on the roster eventually saw playing time, and the Bombers coasted to a 93–65 win. The 28-point win was the third largest margin of victory this season, and biggest win since the team's 87–58 win over Union College on Jan. 22. The win also marked the fourth-straight season in which the Bombers would reach double digit wins in in-conference play.
