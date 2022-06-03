ITHACA, NY -- Wow... there is just so much going on this time of year. Here's another bits and pieces column...
First, given we had a bit of an early deadline due to Memorial Day, I submitted this column before knowing how the Cornell/Maryland NCAA lacrosse final unfolded. It was surreal that four weeks after Richie Moran's passing, the two teams with whom he won national titles (one with Maryland as a player and three with Cornell as a coach) would play for all the marbles. I'll tell you without any hesitation that Richie wanted Cornell to win...This will actually be the third time the two teams have met in the final, with the Big Red winning the first two match ups, (There is another notable local angle, as Big Red assistant coach Paolo Ciferri played his high school lacrosse at Ithaca High.)
Regarding the semi-final win (a 17-10 thumping of Rutgers), I joined thousands of parents in wincing as we watched C.J. Kirst's mother's tortuous spectating experience. C.J's brother, Colin, was in goal for Rutgers, and the Big Red's C.J. Torched him three times. Poor Mrs. Kirst...
(Editors Note: Maryland beat Cornell for the NCAA title.)
***
Another lacrosse tidbit: The University of North Carolina women used two dramatic wins (12-11 in the semis and 14-13 in the final) to cap off their 22-0 season and win their third national title. This is notable in this column because the Tar Heels' roster features two Ithaca High grads, and the two freshmen (Mackenzie Rich and Alecia Nicholas) now have a taste for what it is like to set the bar as high as it will go and then reach it. Nicholas saw action in nine games this season, recording an average of a save per contest, while Rich got on the field in one game. With three seasons of eligibility left, both players have much to look forward to.
***
While the Ithaca College baseball team did not hurdle that bar in their effort to reach the Division III College World Series, the Bombers did have a fine season.
I was on South Hill on Saturday to watch Game One of the three-game Super Regionals series against Catholic University, and as many are aware, I have been following Ithaca High grads Buzz Shirley and Gil Merod all season. In Game One, Shirley — a senior — made the most of his final at-home at-bats, getting things started with a two-out double in the first inning (his record 23rd double of the season), and scored on a single. In his next at-bat, Shirley got into an inside fastball and hit a monster bomb into the trees beyond the right field fence. Given the Bombers got a gem of a game from Kyle Lambert, who would strike out 11 in a four-hit outing in shutting out the Cardinals — Shirley's output would be more than enough.
Sunday's bounces would go the way of the visitors, who picked up a 7-4 win in the opener, and blew up the scoreboard with a 16-2 win in the rubber match to reach the College World Series for the first time. It was a very unusual stat line to see that while the teams were very evenly matched in hits — Catholic had 14, Ithaca had 12 — the score was so lopsided. Catholic will now travel to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the World Series, which will take place June 3-8. The Bombers finish at 34-14 (ironically, Catholic sports an identical record).
***
Finally... one more shout out to an Ithaca High alum, R.I.T. senior pole vaulter Nick John, who wrapped up his collegiate career at the NCAA tournament in Ohio last weekend. According to R.I.T.'s website, “John cleared a personal-best 4.92m (16' 1.75") at Nazareth ROC City Final Qualifier (May 15) for the nation's 10th-best pole vault mark this spring. He also notched an 11th-place effort (4.75m/15' 7") in the pole vault this past winter at the indoor championships in his first NCAA showing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.