ITHACA, NY -- I love an insider's perspective...
Twenty years ago, I wrote with some regularity about Ithaca High basketball player Lester McMair, who told me he planned to do whatever it took to keep his grades up and play collegiate hoops. He did just that (at Buffalo State, before playing some semi-pro ball), and now — in his third season as the Little Red's varsity basketball coach — he brings a boatload of credibility when helping his players keep their priorities straight.
Ithaca is six games into an 18-game season, and in Lester's words, “Our 2-4 record does not reflect how good we are as a team.” He added, “It has been one of those crazy seasons, and we have been dealing with some injuries and some sickness, but we're trying to stay healthy and focused as we approach the holidays.”
This year's team features five seniors (Khyriyahn Johnson, Aaron Macolini, Kaiden Malpasso, Sai'd Galloway and MJ Thomas), and McNair says “Our seniors are doing a great job, leading in many different ways and I couldn't ask for a better group.” Lester has been coaching many of the players since they were very young — in the GIAC programs — and he said of them, “They are a scholarly group — I saw some of their grades and they are setting a great example in the classroom, and that is first and foremost their most important job as leaders.” Sounding like the wise mentor he has become, Lester added, “We always tell the players that when the ball stops bouncing, their education will be what moves them forward, and we share what it can do for their lives.”
In fact, this year's Little Red are steeped in good examples, as Tim Wood — a high school teammate of McNair and a Cornell grad — is helping out as an assistant. Karije Henderson — a 2021 Ithaca High grad and former player — is volunteering his services while taking online college courses, and McNair says, “Having been a teammate, Karije has a great connection with the players, and I tell him all the time that he will make a great coach someday.”
I will ask McNair's forgiveness for singing his praises, because he is constantly telling me to “Write about the kids!,” but I have to say that I have never met a coach that makes such a big deal about gratitude. Last year, I received a card — signed by the coach and by every player — thanking me for recognizing their efforts in print. He told me, “I believe that a 'Thank You' can go a lot farther than they realize.”
In McNair's words, “There is a lot of gratitude to go around. We owe thanks to the parents, the boosters, the administration... These are some tough times, and they are there for us through all of it.” He added, “I always tell the players that they are representing their families, their community and themselves, and they should never forget what an honor it is to do that. For me, it's a great experience to be a part of their lives, and to coach them at the varsity level. This is a fine batch of student athletes, and I'm very proud of them.”
Congratulations to Ithaca College's Nick Bahamonde on picking up another All-America honor when he was named to The Associated Press NCAA Division III First Team. The junior kicker was previously selected to the American Football Coaches Association First Team.
Bahamonde led all of Division III in field goal percentage with 18 successful kicks in 22 attempts. The 18 field goals set an IC school record, which included four in one game (against Union on Nov. 6 to tie another school mark). Showing off his long-range prowess, Bahamonde connected on three field goals this season from more than 40 yards out. He also went 32 of 34 on extra point attempts.
Earlier this season, Bahamonde was named Liberty League Special Teams Player of the Year, Liberty League First-Team and D3football.com First-Team All-Region.
