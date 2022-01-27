My good friend John Murphy passed on last week — three months shy of celebrating his 100th birthday — and it is a big loss to all who knew him. Last April, when I asked him if I could write a timeline of his 99 years as a sports fan, I did not get a hard “no,” but John made it clear that he didn't want any attention directed his way.
Like a persistent salesman trying to sell a good story, I tried again. “C'mon, John, Babe Ruth was hitting home runs when you were in grade school in the 1920s, you listened to Jesse Owens' feats in Berlin on the radio in the '30s, you were a college student when Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941, you watched Mickey and Yogi build the Yankees dynasty in the 1950s, you were raising a family when the Super Bowl was born in the 60s, your coal miner relatives loved watching the Steelers win four of them in the 70s, you watched the U.S. Boycott the Moscow Olympics in 1980, you saw the Bills go to four Super Bowls in the 90s, you watched Tiger Woods dominate his universe in the 2000s, you saw Tom Brady win a few more rings in the 20-teens, you saw local guy Kyle Dake win an Olympic medal in 2021... We could write a helluva story!”
John smiled and said, “Nah... I'd rather read the stories you write about other people.”
Read them he did. He was without question my most loyal reader. Over the course of our many years as friends, John would give me feedback and encouragement. On many occasions, he would pick up the phone to tell me that a particular story resonated with him, and thank me for writing it. He really “got” what I try to do with this column. I feel a tinge of guilt in writing about him, but I love stories about toughness, resilience, optimism, connection and perseverance. John embodied those traits, and if the guilt really got to me, I know who to call. Right, Tim?
Our lunch crew — consisting of John, retired Cornell lacrosse coach Richie Moran, retired trainer Linda Hoisington, retired equipment guy Doug Vorhis, Bill White, Dave Wohlhueter, Stub Snyder, and, when he was in town, John's son, Tim Murphy — made the rounds a lot over the past few years. Wegmans, Napoli's, Panera, CTB, Richie's house. Tim is a Mississippi-based priest (Ithaca High, class of '73) who came to Ithaca as often as he could, and I know he will put his blessing on this published tribute to his dad. At our lunch gatherings, John would shake his head and laugh and say to me, “Wow... most people have one or two priest-appropriate jokes, and you have 10!” I would wink and reply, “Yes... and 300 that are not priest-appropriate.”
A few years ago, John's doctors broke the news that John's leg was beyond saving, and if he was to survive they would need to amputate it. To John Murphy, there was no “if,” as he had a lot of living left to do. He had grandkids in college, two sons, a daughter, many friends at McGraw House and all around Tompkins County. He spent the last five years attaching his prosthetic leg, using his walker to get to his Fiat, hoisting himself into the car, tossing the folded up walker in the passenger seat and heading out to meet us for lunch. Or for a high school basketball game to see Richie's grandson play. In the middle of January. In 10-degree weather. John would say, “It will take me a while to get things together, but I'll be there.”
At a table full of Master BSers, John was the attentive listener. He was the Tompkins County Administrator, retiring in 1985, and we would tease him, saying, “John, you have been retired several years longer than you worked! It's guys like you that are crashing the economy!”
We also shared the untold story of World War II. In 1945, when the Japanese learned that John Murphy was on a ship, headed for combat, they said, “Okay, we surrender...” John would laugh and offer, “If you say so...”
What a life — 99 good years, a family that loves you, friends that cherish you, a very short decline and a peaceful passing. John Murphy deserved every blessing that came his way. I loved that guy.
