In October of 2019, I wrote a column featuring two young boys trapped in the bodies of 60-something men. In “Rose Colored Oasis,” I wrote about David Moriah and Buck Briggs—Cornell grads who have been pals for a half century—bonded by their shared wide-eyed love for all things baseball.
Along with the column, the Ithaca Times ran a photo of the two guys grinning while holding some prized memorabilia—like some cherished baseball cards and a photo of Moriah with Casey Stengel, when David was the Mets' batboy in 1963—and Briggs laughed when he described them as “members of a bizarre fraternity of baseball memorabilia collectors.” Buck called his baseball card collection “a Time Machine,” and went on to recall that he learned to read as a boy by looking at baseball cards. I got the feeling—though he did not verbalize this—that if I ever learned where his vast and valuable collection was kept, he'd have to kill me.
David has written for Sports Collectors Digest, MLB post-season programs and Hall of Fame publications, and he had been in attendance for thirty-two consecutive induction ceremonies (interrupted briefly by the pandemic).
Both men were in Cooperstown last weekend, and on the Baseball People Facebook page, David posted a photo he took of the three living inductees, and he pointed out that Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva and David “Big Papi” Ortiz all played for the Minnesota Twins. Having missed two ceremonies due to the pandemic, being back at the festivities was, David said, “Like Roy Hobbs was finally back in the game!”
I have been fortunate to attend a few of the induction ceremonies, and there is a palpable bond that exists between attendees, staff, former and current players, and inductees. Fans who act like “grown-ups” most of the time wander about wide-eyed, wearing the jerseys of their favorite players, seeking autographs and shamelessly and joyously channeling their inner 12 year-old.
Buck Briggs met up with a guy he called “an old friend” last weekend, and their bond runs a bit deeper than the typical fan/fanboy connection.
It is time, dear readers, to dig into the box while I hurl a series of baseball metaphors at you. In 2017, Briggs was way behind in the count. He had been facing the power pitcher that was heart disease, and it had come down to the simple fact that if he did not find a “reliever” for his damaged heart—which needed to come out—he would himself be out of the game. After many exhaustive conversations and evaluations—both physical and psychological—Buck found himself at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. A fellow future transplant recipient—who was also going through the process—happened to be a fellow he recognized. A few weeks later—when both men were in the same unit for their surgeries—Briggs told a nurse, “I'll bet you were not aware that between this gentleman and myself, we have won seven American League batting titles!” The staffer said, “That's very impressive...congratulations!” Briggs wryly added, “Well, he won all seven, but thank you nonetheless!” His roommate—a fellow by the name of Rod Carew (who also happens to have been a Minnesota Twin)–got a grin out of it, and was grateful for the levity as he, too, awaited a new heart.
Five years later, Briggs—now 68—has yet to win a batting title, and he told me, “It was the first time Rod and I had seen each other since our transplants, and it wasn't really a big, emotional moment for us.” He added, “We just kind of looked at each other and smiled...like 'We made it'. Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine in 2017 that we'd be meeting up in Cooperstown in 2022.” Buck and I are friends, and he has shared some compelling memories of what it was like to have the Grim Reaper have one hand around his throat and feel the other hand closing in, and he told me, “When we got together, I sort of felt like I was looking at myself, and that I now know what people feel when they look at me. For a long time, it was day to day, week to week. I made it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.