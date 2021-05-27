ITHACA, NY -- While most college students have put the 2020-21 collegiate year behind them, nine members of the Ithaca College Track and Field team are heading to North Carolina A&T University this week for the NCAA Championships. Seven women and two men will put forth their best efforts to put more All American and, hopefully, national championship trophies in I.C.’s trophy case, starting on Thursday.
One the men’s side, Nathaniel Oczkowski will compete in the 400-meter hurdles, while Dom Mikula will try to do his part to cement the Bombers’ reputation as one of the nation’s preeminent pole vaulting contingents.
For the women, Meghan Matheny (featured in a previous column this year) will enter the pole vault competition as the #1 seed. Teammate Juliann Terry is right behind her as the #2 seed, and Sara Altonen (#9 seed) is hoping to step onto the podium as well.
Logan Bruce will be pulling double duty for the Bombers, as she will compete in the 100-meter hurdles as the #4 seed and in the heptathlon as the #5 seed.
Katelyn Hutchison is seeded at #10 in the 400-meter dash, while teammate Samantha Healy is the 11th seed in the hammer throw.
Finally, senior Parley Hannan will also double up on events, and if past performances are any indication, the rest of the field will be chasing her. Hannan enters the NCAA tournament as the #1 seed in both the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter races, and she will run the 10K — the tournament’s longest race — at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. She will then have about 18 hours to rest before hitting the track for the 5K at 3 p.m. on Friday.
It has been a lot of fun following Parley’s career at Ithaca College. She came in as an ambitious four-sport high school athlete, and in 2019, she did her part to further stock that aforementioned trophy case. She was the NCAA champion, an All American, the Liberty League Runner of the Year, a member of the Liberty League All Academic team, a CoSIDA Academic All American and she broke course records and tournament records regularly.
I recall a conversation I had with her 18 months ago, after she won Ithaca College’s first individual cross country national championship. I pointed out that her bio did not indicate that she had been a cross country runner in high school, and she said, “I attempted cross country once in high school, but we ran some hills in the second practice, and I was done. I said, ‘I’ll never do cross country again.’” Many of her competitors undoubtedly wish she had not changed her mind.
Later, she offered, she started running long distances for “therapeutic reasons,” and to warm up for a tennis match (she competed for the Bombers) she would run six miles.
Head Coach Jennifer Potter is pleased with the number of athletes she is accompanying to the NCAAs, but, she said, “We were hoping for more.”
Asked about Hannon — who has a long list of cross country accolades —and her going into two races as the #1 seed, Potter pointed out that while such recognition is much-deserved, it is even more remarkable given “This is Parley’s first-ever outdoor track season.”
I asked if there was any difference in training methodology between the two disciplines and she lightheartedly said, “Both the 10K and 5K are on the track, so they’re running in circles, and the surface is consistent. In cross country, there can be varying surfaces.” Indeed, virtually all cross country runners have navigated mud, snow and ice — often on the same weekend. Given Parley’s history of reinventing herself — and her ability to adapt to new challenges — it’s not surprising that she decided to run outdoor track as a senior.
Of the team’s ability to compete after missing last year, the coach expressed her gratitude and said, “Our motto this year was, ‘Unfinished Business.’ In 2020, we were ranked number two going into the NCAAs, and then we were all sent home.” She added, “We stayed focused on the belief that we would — someday — have another meet, another championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.