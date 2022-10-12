Local college football fans can find plenty of positives so far this season. Cornell (2-2) and Ithaca College (5-0) are a combined 7-2, and while it's frustrating that the 2-2 Big Red have fallen short in their Ivy League contests, the team is playing some really good football. I was among those shivering in the stands on Friday night, and if anyone saw me hunkering down, I did so for two reasons. I shall circle back around to explain....
While Cornell's four games have seen some real scoring balance (Cornell has scored 104 points to its opponents' 126), Ithaca College is rolling over opponents by absurd margins. The Bombers have won by lopsided scores of 51-14, 24-0, 52-3, 31-7 and 56-10 to outscore foes 214-34, and while it is surely a lot more fun to be on the upside of such blowouts, it makes one wonder how the team will respond when faced with a tighter game.
Speaking of (hopefully) tighter games, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland have done an incredible job turning what was a nice Division III rivalry into a real spectacle. They maneuvered a deal to have the 2019 Cortaca Jug played at Met Life Stadium, and they smashed a D-3 attendance record by drawing north of 45,000 fans. In a few weeks, the Jug will be contested in Yankee Stadium, and not only did they pull that off, but the game will also be broadcast on the YES network, said to be “the number one Regional sports network in the nation.” YES broadcasts the Yankees, the Liberty, the Nets and several other high-profile teams. The Cortaca Jug will kick off at noon on November 12. According to the Bombers' website, “A limited number of game tickets remain available for purchase to the general public directly at Ticketmaster and at cortacajug.com. Ithaca College students, faculty, and staff can sign up through Monday, October 10, for same-day roundtrip transportation by bus. Because of the newly announced noon kickoff, the busses will leave campus at 6:30 a.m. in order to arrive in time.”
***
Back to the Cornell game.... While the Big Red hates to drop any Ancient 8 contest, there were a lot of very bright spots. Harvard was the pre-season favorite to win the league title, and Cornell made it a one-score contest. In front of a national television audience (and his family, visiting from California), sophomore quarterback Jameson Wang had a helluva game, accounting for four touchdowns under the Friday Night Lights. Wang threw for 185 yards and a touchdown and picked up 61 yards on the ground, scoring three touchdowns, to lead the home team's gritty effort. Wide receiver Thomas Glover grabbed eight passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, and the effort made him the 25th player in school history to go beyond 1,000 yards in the air.
Cornell's opening scoring drive took up the bulk of the first quarter and was as good a drive as the team had put together all year. The coaching staff knew that a flawless game would be needed to take down Harvard, and the momentum shifted when Harvard scored on a blocked punt, one of a number of special teams miscues that would prove costly to the Big Red.
At the game, I went a bit under the radar, as I sat with a group of enthusiastic Harvard fans and I knew it would be difficult to join them in cheering for the Crimson. Harvard's #15, defensive back Victor Tademy had his own cheering section, consisting of several aunts, uncles and cousins, but, most importantly, his grandmother—“Bodacious” Betty Bagnardi, a well-known and beloved Ithacan. While I could not bring myself to actually root for Harvard, I could be happy for Victor and his family, especially given Betty had a very special milestone birthday a couple of days later. I am too much of a gentleman, with too strong a sense of self-preservation to offer up a number. Happy birthday “Bodacious” Betty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.