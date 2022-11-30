As the Ithaca College football team took the home field for Saturday’s Division III playoff game, there were very few students in attendance, as most of them were still on Thanksgiving break. That did not feel normal.
The home crowd was about half as boisterous as the visiting crowd. Abnormal.
To complete the Abnormal Trifecta, in Ithaca's first possession, A.J. Wingfield – the Bombers' unflappable field general that had led the team to an 11-0 season coming into the game – scrambled, panicked, and threw a very ill-advised and uncharacteristically bad pass that was intercepted and turned into six points, less than 2 minutes into the game. That was some Twilight Zone-level abnormality.
The Bombers' next possession would feature more frustration, as a three-and-out put the Pride's offense back on the field, Springfield's vaunted triple-option attack was on display, and when their QB faked a pitch, saw a hole and went 40-some yards downfield, the Bomber faithful decided to wake up a little and became a bit more vocal. A stout defensive stand prevented the visitors from going up by two touchdowns, but field goal would put the hosts in a 10-zip hole.
On the next possession, Wingfield came alive. The senior signal caller orchestrated a methodical and effective drive, firing an absolute laser (to Billy Tedeschi) to the sideline on a 4th and 6 to keep the drive alive, unleashing another dart (this one to Jon Crowley) to get the Bombers to the 5 yard line, and a 3-yard run (by Jake Williams) put Ithaca on the board.
The momentum would start to turn thanks to the bruising play of the Bomber defense, and the Pride would hurt its own chances by committing four turnovers on the day. The teams would enter the locker rooms at halftime with the Bombers up 21-20.
The second half was all Ithaca. The Pride would generate a promising drive, and the Bomber defense would force a turnover. That pattern took some of the wind out of the visitors' sails, and Ithaca would put ten more points on the board in the second half to seal the 31-20 win and a 12-0 record.
In the win, Wingfield passed for 168 yards (on 20-of-28 attempts), picked up 88 yards on 15 carries, AND grabbed one reception for 23 yards. Jalen Leonard-Osbourne had three touchdowns on four receptions for 101 yards, and also ran for 20 yards on eight attempts. Workhorse Williams pounded out 52 yards on the ground.
Ithaca will face North Central , the 2019 national champions, next Saturday in Naperville IL to earn a trip to the national semifinals. This is the first time since 2003 the team has advanced this far.
Given the Bombers were unable to get home due to their playoff game, a former I.C. Assistant baseball coach cooked up a plan. “I thought it would be a good idea to get the team together for a meal,” John McNally told me, “so I talked to Sean Fitzmaurice (a former Bomber and current Associate A.D.) and we started looking for a venue.” The plan was hatched for the gang to meet at the Elks, the meal was catered by The Antlers, and around ninety players and coaches showed up to break bread for the holiday. I asked McNally if the event could become a tradition, and he said, “Any year they are still playing on Thanksgiving weekend, I'd love to see it happen.”
