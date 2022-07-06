When looking at the results of last weekend's Finger Lakes 50, I saw the name “Diboun,” and I had a flashback. In 2008, I wrote a story about Yassine Diboun, an Ithacan who was a rising star in the world of Ultra-Marathon running. Now, 14 years later, I am writing about Jamal, Yassine's younger brother. I caught up with Jamal—who is also a friend and a fellow Girl Dad (he has four, I have three)—and I asked him if he recalled when his brother was getting started in Ultras. “Yes, I do,” Jamal replied. “He ended up turning into a superstar.”
If anyone were to ask the six women that comprised Jamal's support team on Saturday, they would likely convey their opinion that he's a superstar, too. Jamal cranked out the Finger Lakes 50 Mile trail race (50 miles, and 5,000 feet of cumulative elevation) in eight hours, six minutes to finish fourth overall and first in the 40-plus division. His mom, Mary Lisa, sisters Nadia and Shena, wife Daura, and his four daughters, Lydia, Makana, Amani and Tulsi were all there to provide support on many levels.
Jamal told me, “Yassine got me into this. I did some trail runs with him and I caught the bug.” I asked Jamal to describe “the bug,” and he said, “The complex dynamic is what makes it such a complete experience. There is the nutrition component, and all the mental strategy that comes into play. Over the course of 50 miles, you can experience some real ups and downs, there are so many factors you have to juggle. It's challenging and invigorating at the same time, and I get into a state of consciousness that transcends time, one where 8 hours goes by really fast.” (I love talking to runners when the endorphins are still coursing through their veins....)
Asked about his path to Ultra-Running, Jamal said, “I was always an athlete. I played soccer and basketball, some baseball, but you know how it goes. You start working, you have a family....” Trail running, he offered, “Was a way for me to get back in the game. I love feeling like an athlete again, being in the game.” Jamal added, “It's such a positive, fun and healthy environment. The runners, the volunteers, everyone is so supportive. Everybody wins. I'm so grateful that my kids get to witness that culture, and to see their dad persevere and overcome obstacles.” He shared how special it was to have his oldest daughter, Lydia, show up at an aid station at the race's halfway point. “She lives in Buffalo, and she surprised us,” Jamal said.
Diboun shared a special bonding experience from the race, saying, “I ran with a guy, Jonathan Garcia, who is 20. That's the same age as Lydia, and he runs cross-country in college. We were on the same level, we teamed up and supported one another, and he had a great kick at the end and finished third, one spot ahead of me.” Jamal, channeling that inner lifelong athlete, said, “Jonathan and I saw a guy catching us at about Mile 47, and that lit a fire for both of us. We had a really strong final 3 miles.”
The 50-miler was not Jamal's longest race, as he recently completed the 100-kilometer (65-mile) Twisted Branch race from Naples to Hammondsport. Being honest, he told me, “I am eyeing a 100-mile Ultra, but I know that I have to let my body rest up. I know you can't just jump into it.”
After our conversation, Jamal called me back and decided to share something that he hopes will inspire others facing challenges. He conveyed that “I was diagnosed with Follicular Lymphoma four months ago. It has made this year of health and running that much more profound for me as my health has surged back from a holistic diet shift. I also completed Cayuga Trails 50 K this June 4, finishing in sixth place. I am battling this hiccup head on.”
