On Saturday, about three dozen members of that 1971 Ivy League co-championship team (and many wives and partners) gathered at Cornell, and I was tailgating with them before the Cornell vs. Penn game. They didn't seem so big anymore, but there was still an impressive collective air about them. Yes, some of them had a head full of white hair, and some had mobility limitations, but it it was clear that they were where they wanted to be, and with whom. As they socialized before kickoff, the massive Schoellkopf crescent cast a shadow over them, like it did for players 70 years before they played, and 50 years after.
In 1971 (okay, that's 51 years, but Covid screwed up a lot of reunions), I was a skinny, non-football playing high school kid who just had to travel a half hour (from Owego) to see this highly-touted college football team. To me, they were huge, and it appeared to me that every one of them could play in the NFL. In fact, one of them – a guy named Ed Marinaro - was THE talk of the college football world, a record setting running back, a cover boy on Sports Illustrated, a projected high draft pick and a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy.
After the game, and after the dinner to honor the team in the Hall of Fame Room, I caught up with Jim Waite, a center and long-snapper on that legendary team. Jim told me, “I was pleased to see the guys, and it was great to see so many members of Coach Musick's family.” (Coach Jack Musick passed in 1977, and 23 family members representing four generations were in attendance.)
Waite, a dentist/entrepreneur/missionary/philanthropist who splits time between Ithaca, Kentucky and Ukraine, said, “ We get together once every 5 years if we can – the usual suspects show up every time – and it's quite a distinguished group. Three mayors, a judge, and I think Tom Albright traveled the farthest, from Arizona.” Jim added, “Jack Cushing usually wins that contest, coming from Alaska, but he didn't make it this time.” (Waite, having traveled two miles, won the Shortest Trip award.)
Waite says the bond observed by this outsider-looking-in is no illusion, and he said that some of the guys got choked up talking about their friends who have not made it to this point in their journey. “Guys were moved to tears reminiscing,” Jim offered, “and Richie Fauntleroy described his experience of how challenging it was for him to be a black student on campus during the tension, the unrest and the protests at the time.” Jim seemed to take pride in saying that “Richie told us that he found refuge with the team during that time.”
A half-century ago, I didn't have anything to say to these larger-than-life guys, but on Saturday, I had really nice Dad-to-Dad interaction. I told Marinaro, “Hey Ed, last year, when I brought Richie Moran to the last Cornell football game he would attend, he said he'd really like to meet your son (Eddie Marinaro is a sophomore running back for the Big Red.), so I tracked him down. Eddie was so kind to Richie, so gracious in listening to his memories of your time here at Cornell, and of your friendship over the years, and he posed for a photo with him. That made Richie very happy, and I just wanted you to know how much we both enjoyed that.”
Ed – already experiencing his share of emotional moments, coming with his wife, Tracy, to watch their son play on the same field on which he played, while spending cherished time with his Band of Brothers – gave me a warm and lengthy handshake, and said, “Eddie sent me that photo, and I really appreciated it. We all loved Richie. He was a Cornell legend.”
