ITHACA, NY -- Trekking up to Newman Arena to watch the Cornell men's basketball team play during the homestretch of their Ivy League schedule is always fun, but when the Big Red is playing to keep their season's dream alive, it ramps up the excitement.
That dream, of course, is always to win the Ivy League title, and to do that the Big Red needed to get into the conference tournament. Entering the game, Cornell needed a win over first-place Yale (a tall order given the Bulldogs had totally dominated the Big Red in their previous meeting and had won the previous 16 match ups), and would also need some help from Princeton. Cornell did their part on Saturday, and when Princeton beat Harvard on Sunday, the Big Red's ticket to the Ivy League tournament was punched.
Saturday's game drew a decent number of fans to Newman Arena, and the home team played like they had something to gain and something to prove. The tenacious defense forced 20 turnovers with 15 steals, and the hosts stepped up their game when the Bulldogs mounted a comeback late in the game.
While one play rarely wins or loses a game, I will not soon forget a highlight-reel shot launched by junior Greg Dolan. Yale had whittled the Big Red's double-digit lead down to five points, making it a two-possession game with three minutes to play. Cornell had the ball and was having a difficult time creating the shot they wanted as the shot clock ran down under five seconds. After a scramble, the ball was tapped out to Dolan, who had no choice but to launch it from 30-feet out. Boom. The shot clearly deflated the Bulldogs, pumped up the Big Red, and the hosts would hold strong to come away with a 71-65 win on Senior Day.
As a result of that win and Harvard's loss to Princeton, the Big Red earned the fourth seed and will play either Princeton or Yale on Saturday, March 12 at 11 a.m. at Harvard's Lavietes Pavilion. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
***
Congrats also to the Ithaca College women's hoopsters on their third consecutive Liberty League title. The Bombers beat St. Lawrence 70-58 in the Liberty League tournament final — running their winning streak to 20 games — and have once again earned a trip to the NCAA tournament. Ithaca will tip off against Catholic University on March 4.
***
Saturday was also a good day for the Big Red men's lacrosse team, as Cornell ran its record to 2-0 on the season by beating Lehigh 9-5 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. By causing eight turnovers and scooping up 35 ground balls, Cornell had the Mountain Hawks on their heels all day, and Chayse Ierlan was solid in goal, stopping 15 shots.
The win is first-year head coach Connor Buczek's second, and the 12th-ranked Big Red has not lost since the 2019 season, as the team was 5-0 during the shortened 2020 season and did not take the field last year. When Cornell won its opener against the University of Albany on Feb. 19, it was the first time they had taken the field in 713 days. The Big Red will host #8 Ohio State on Saturday, March 5 at 12 p.m. at Schoellkopf Field
***
Another update about an athlete recently featured here... 83 year-old Mike Richmond — a retired Cornell professor and familiar face on the softball fields of Ithaca — pitched all nine games in leading the Syracuse Cyclones to the over-80 team title at the Tournament of Champions in Florida. The Cyclones lost a game in the seeding round, but came back to run the table to win the championship.
Always resistant to anything that feels like a spotlight, Mike told me, “This is not about me, but I think there is a message here for all seniors (men and women) who still enjoy tennis, bowling, horseshoes, pickleball and rutabaga curling (an Ithaca favorite). If we are still able to do something that gives us exercise and comradeship, why not keep doing it? C'mon man!”
