Given high school and collegiate athletics are not in action in the summer, there are times when July and August can make a sports writer have to dig a little deeper to find stories. Not so when Women Swimmin' takes place.
The challenge the event—an annual fundraiser for Hospicare & Palliative Care Services—presents stems from the fact that there are hundreds of compelling individual story lines, and in the 19 years the event has been held, I have tried to capture a few of them. This year, I picked two.
First, I was grateful when Brenna Fitzgerald—Hospicare's Communications Coordinator—told me about Ashley Mungiello and her family. Ashley has taken part in Women Swimmin' for 14 years, serving as a support boater with her father, while her mother, her sister and some friends made the 1.2-mile swim across the lake. I learned this year's swim gave Ashley a different perspective on the fundraiser, as an email from Brenna informed me that “Ashley's dad died peacefully last summer with the support of Hospicare's team of caregivers.”
Ashley was kind enough to speak with me a few minutes after Saturday's event, and she told me, “This year was particularly impactful, and to have such a personal, wonderful and magical experience with Hospicare really brought its importance into focus.”
Bringing some lightness to our conversation, Ashley said, “I am never up this early!” She added, “It was wonderful to have my mom take part, and our friend, Joey, who we first me many years ago through the Fresh Air Fund.” (A program that gives kids from NYC an opportunity to experience a few weeks in the summer with host families in more rural areas.) In Ashley's words, “My dad participated in Women Swimmin' for 12 years, and I am so grateful to be a part of such a wonderful event, and so grateful for everything Hospicare does.” She added, “I could feel my dad with us on the water.”
***
I also want to share a story from Saturday's event that circles back to 2005, when I featured Amy and Nancy Fuhr in this column. The sisters had just taken part in their second Women Swimmin' in memory of their mother, Annette, who had passed the year before the event began, and in the ensuing years, one or both of them had been in the water for every Women Swimmin'. The Fuhr sisters have been fund raising powerhouses, and the event and the agency mean a lot to them.
This year, Amy contracted COVID-19 a month ago, and while she feels “a million times better,” it was decided that she should sit this one out. Enter her daughter, Casey, a new mom and a lifelong lake lover and swimmer. Though she had never swum across the lake, she said, “Sure, I'll do it,” and she entered the water with Nancy at 7:25 am., and an hour later they walked onto the west shore. Asked how she knew she could make the swim, Casey said, “Just growing up around the lake, and spending so much time swimming, I was confident. I felt like I would be fine, and I was.” Oh, to be 26.
Casey added, “I felt it was important to swim in my mom's place, because she and Nancy have been so involved for so many years, and they have raised a ton of money. They raised a lot again this year, and that's the hard part. The swim is the easy part. I am proud of them.”
Sara Worden is Hospicare's Director of Community Relations, and she told me, “It has been an amazing couple of years. In 2020, we had a completely virtual event, last year we had a modified event—a lake swim with no spectators—and this year we surpassed our fund-raising goals, and it is so exciting to get back to normal.”
290 swimmers, 160 boaters, over a half a million dollars raised. What an amazing local story.
