For a score and four years, I was very connected to the regional softball community. The Ithaca Youth Bureau's Dessie Jacobs League gave the girls a solid start, enabling them to play up through ninth grade, as I recall, and for a time (around 2008-09), there was a Babe Ruth softball league.
Around 2004, I signed one of my daughters up to play for the Ithaca Diamonds – a short-lived travel team that played in a big tourney in Oswego and a couple other places - and then we joined up with teams based in Owego, and Elmira.
For the past 15 or so years, we spent most of our summer weekends at tournaments in Binghamton, Elmira, Horseheads, Syracuse, Rochester, and the girls got to know – and connect with - their extended softball family.
There is a vibrant online softball community, with programs from all those places posting updates about their fund raising events, roster updates, tournament results and all manner of other softball-related activities. Curiously absent from the online and the actual softball communities: players from Ithaca.
I am well aware that in the spring and summer, Ithaca is a lacrosse town. It is amazing – and puzzling – that there are not a few dozen girls passionate enough about softball to field at least one team each at the 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U levels.
Gordy Begent coached the Ithaca High Little Red softball team for a dozen years (up until 2022), and he knows the challenges of fielding serious softball teams. “About six years ago, (softball dad) Al Plue and I started the Little Red Softball Club, and while it started out great, it was hard to keep it going. The numbers just weren't what we would have liked to have seen, and creating that level of interest was just too challenging.” Predictably, maintaining a solid core of coaches is difficult as well – as girls age out, their dads (or moms) that serve as coaches move along as well.
Begent also works for the Ithaca Youth Bureau, as is thus connected to the pipelines of several sports. He said, “Some of the Dessie Jacobs coaches have expressed an interest in finding more games, and many of us would love to have more girls interested, but the trend has been moving downward for years.” His frustration clear, he said, “When our high school team would travel to other towns – like Elmira, Owego or Union-Endicott – they sometimes felt like outcasts, as most of the girls on those teams knew many players on other teams, because they played in tournaments with and against them for years. In Ithaca, that's the way it is with other teams – like lacrosse – but not with softball. We are isolated in that sense.”
Gordy understands the challenges associated with getting a young player on a travel team. “Parents have to drive an hour or so each way – two or three times a week – for practices and games,” he offered. “It's not easy.” He also understands that travel teams are the key to building successful high school programs, and when the Little Red would take the field against teams like – say, Maine-Endwell – seven or eight of the nine girls on the field for the opponent were travel team players. Girls who play only high school ball play about 15-20 games per year. A travel team player can easily get in an additional 30-40 games per year, which is, obviously, the equivalent of two extra seasons of experience.
In Begent's words, “I still love softball, and I'll continue working with the Dessie Jacobs coaches to build opportunities. If there is a commitment, we'll try to build a program to help them.”
