ITHACA, NY -- When Slotteo's Shoe Repair won the Ithaca City Men's Softball League championship led by 50-year-old pitcher Mike Richmond, I hoped someone would write about Richmond's remarkable durability and perseverance when he finally retired from the game.
When I took over this sports column, I knew that I would have a platform to look back at Richmond's softball career when he “hung 'em up,” as the saying goes.
Thirty-two years after that league championship, I'm still waiting. That said, I am in no hurry.
Richmond and his teammates on the Syracuse Cyclones senior softball team recently returned from Akron, Ohio, where they took second place in the 2021 Buckeye Classic Senior Softball Tournament. The Cyclones are slated to play in several more tournaments this summer — in Virginia, South Carolina, Michigan or Chicago, and, hopefully, in the Nationals in Las Vegas.
There are 15 players on the 2021 roster, and Richmond said, “Four of us are 82, one is 85 and our manager is 85.” Given the Over-80 teams can have a difficult time filling a roster, each one is allowed to have four players that are 79, and I was impressed to learn that there are actually a handful of 85-and-over teams based in Florida.
Richmond has been playing with the Cyclones since he was a young buck, helping them win a national championship as a 65-year-old in 2005. They won it again in 2011, 2014, and in 2016 they also went on to win a world title. “We beat a bunch of good teams from California, Oregon, Colorado, Mexico and Canada,” Richmond recalled. “That was the biggest tournament we ever played in. Guys still talk about it.”
Many of those guys are still playing, and Richmond calls them “a bunch of really good players.” He added, “When guys get in their 80s, many say that they have 'lost their legs.' They say, 'I can't turn on the ball, I can't get down the line,' but we are lucky in that we have three outfielders that can still really cover some ground. Robert Woods can still throw a one-hopper from the fence, Kenny Moses can run and so can Gary Contri.”
Richmond doesn't have to worry about covering too much ground (he pitched all six games in Akron, leading the Cyclones to a 5-1 record and runner-up finish), but he faces a different set of challenges. He said, “You still need your reflexes.” He laughed and added, “They call it a 'softball,' but I know that's not true. These guys can still hit, they have really live bats (new composite bats cost hundreds of dollars and the ball comes off them with great velocity) and in our last tournament there were nine or 10 balls hit over the 250-foot fence. We hit four or five and gave up about the same number.”
A mere 46 feet from the batters, Richmond wears a mask, shin guards (under his uniform pants, a cup and padding on the tops of his feet. “My manager wants me to get one of those combination mask/helmets and a chest protector,” he offered. “Those bats have a lot of drive power, and I have seen some pitchers get hit hard.”
Richmond said, “I still have pretty good reflexes” (which he attributes to his many hours at the ping-pong tables as a youth), but he admits that he is among the players whose legs are not what they once were. “My doctor said my knee is bone-on-bone, so I got a shot to get me through and I'll decide after the season whether to have surgery,” he stated. “If this is my last year, I'll go to watch my grandson play, or I'll go back to fishing.”
I played with Richmond on those Slotteo's Shoe Repair teams, and I will tell you that the Cyclones are fortunate to have such a great teammate. His wife, Bonnie, is as kind and classy a woman as I have ever known, and she still attends the tournaments when possible. I know that when his bride is in the stands, Richmond ups his game noticeably, and I'd love to get to a game to see these guys defy Mother Nature.
Richmond gets grumpy if I write about him in glowing terms, but he indulges me. He grinned and said, “I don't know how long it will last, but right now, it's still fun.”
