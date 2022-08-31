When it came across our Ithaca Times radar that GIAC would be reviving the Friday Night Fights program, and that the upcoming event (September 16, at 7 pm) would be recognizing the 50-year anniversary of the founding of the Chet Cashman Boxing Program, I knew who to call.
In 1972, when the late Chet Cashman moved his boxing program from the Southside Community Center to the newly-opened GIAC, one of the kids that tagged along was a skinny scrapper named Danny Akers. Danny and Patrick O'Connor have been my go-to guys for boxing stories for 30 years, and when asked to reflect back on that 1972 move, Danny told me, “I started boxing when I was 13, and I was 15 when Chet moved us over to GIAC. I learned everything I know from him, and I have been training fighters since 1983. I can't believe it has been 39 years.”
When visitors come to GIAC for the Friday Night Fights, they will notice a shiny new boxing ring. Asked how that came to be, Akers said, “I was doing some work for Brett and Mindy Oaks, and she said, 'You do so much for kids needing some guidance, what can we do for you?'” Knowing that Mindy knew her way around the grant-writing world, Akers threw it out there: “Well, GIAC could use a new ring!” Scratching his head, Danny told me, “I was being sarcastic... a new ring costs 4 or 5 thousand dollars. She made it happen, and I am very grateful.” Given the new ring was in place and ready to go just prior to the onset of the pandemic, Akers expressed how pleased he is to be able to get the program up and running again. “COVID knocked us out,” Danny stated, “but we're back.”
Much of the guidance Akers has provided to young fighters over the past four decades has been conducted alongside O'Connor, and the two have seen some success and recognition in that world. The duo trained “the two Willies”—Willie Monroe Sr. and Jr.—both Top 10 prospects. Both won some big fights, got title shots, and Willie Jr. won the Empire State Games and the Golden Gloves.
As stated, I have known Akers and O'Connor for a long time, and although I have written about their high-profile success, I am also aware that the vast majority of their time has been spent out of the spotlight, mentoring young people who will never see their name on a sports page. In Akers' words, “Yeah, the winning is nice, but those aren't what I call the best results.” Asked to elaborate, Danny offered, “When you can guide a troubled kid—like myself—and help him (or her) to get on the right track, and develop some life values, that's what matters.” He added, “I have trained kids who have become doctors and lawyers, and most of them stay in touch. They say they learned things they have taken into their lives, and that's even harder to do now, because in the 39 years I have been training people, I have learned that kids are very different today. In terms of their athleticism, their attention span.” His frustration evident, Akers relayed a story about a young man with a lot of potential and innate athleticism who came into the gym and was told that the training session would be a 3-round affair. In Akers' words, “He said he only wanted to go two rounds, so he left and never came back.”
While some things have indeed changed over the years, some things have stayed the same. “I have been fortunate to train thousands of kids over the years,” Akers said, “and 11 years after Chet's passing – and 50 years after he straightened me out and put me on the right path - I am still doing it in his honor.”
***
Friday Night Fights will take place at GIAC on Friday, September 16th at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $19.72 (in recognition of the year GIAC opened), while other tickets will be available for $10. Seating will be limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.