I recall the day in 1981 when I was being given a tour of the Cornell Athletics complex, having just been hired to be part of the staff. I met several coaches – some of whom I had heard of – I met some staffers, some athletes, and when I saw a sign on a door that said “Lightweight Football,” I asked my tour guide for clarification. “Lightweight Football was once known as 'the 150s,' because that was the weight limit,” my tour guide said, “but now the weight limit has been raised.” He added, “You should check out a game. It's different.”
We went into the office and my guide introduced me to two fellows I had met in passing, at Cullen's Sporting Goods. Bob Cullen appeared to be in his 70s, he was a jovial and welcoming gentleman, and his son, Terry, was fielding a phone call. He looked up, said hello and my tour continued. My companion said, “Terry has been around this program for nearly 20 years, and you'd never know it by looking at him, but he's a bad ass. He went to Vietnam, survived some very life-threatening injuries, fought his way back and came home with a Purple Heart and a Silver Star.”
Four decades-plus later, I walked into that building to have a conversation about an Ithaca High athlete that was suiting up for what is now called “Sprint Football,” and I flashed back to meeting Bob and Terry Cullen. Bob passed nearly 30 years ago, and I made a mental note on how fondly he is remembered. Terry? Well, he was sitting in his chair, grinning at me.
That would be about our twentieth – and last - interview while Terry is the head coach, but hopefully the jokes will carry on because although he is leaving his position as head coach, he is transitioning into his new position as the Sprint Football director of advancement and alumni engagement. (Jay Carter, '71, and the president of the Sprint Football Alumni Association, will take over as interim coach.)
For Cullen, getting alums to dig deep is nothing new, as the program has been self-supporting for many years, and the deep connection between those who have played for the Cullens is a thing to behold. They are a tight group, and I will never forget the first time (in the 1980s) I showed up to watch an Alumni Game. Guys in their 30s, 40s and even 50s actually suited up and played a full-contact game of football as a part of the program's well-attended and lucrative Alumni Weekend.
The Athletic Trainers looked nervous, the Ben-Gay and Ibuprofen were well-stocked, and Cullen was grinning from ear to ear. It was that kind of alumni engagement that made the program what it is, and the alums – some of whom had left their playing weight far behind them – couldn't wait to mix it up with the current players. In fact, many father-son duos have played in the game over the years. .
I have had a lot of fun catching up with Terry over the past 30 years. I remember the first time I saw a Lightweight game, and how surprised I was to see a running back find a seam, cut up field and get caught from behind by a defensive lineman. Never saw that before... I was also really impressed by the level of play. Many of the athletes were clearly high school superstars, but they were just too small to thrive at the D-1 level. Others, admittedly, looked a bit out of place, because let's face it, how many 170-pounders have spent a lot of time playing on the defensive line?
45 seasons as head coach, 58 years with the program... Terry, what a gift you have been to the community, to Cornell and to three generations of players that have come through your program. I hope you find some time to do more refereeing. Congratulations.
