We have all visited “Someday Isle,” and truth be told, some of us never leave. We see something interesting, and we say, “Someday I'll do that,” but too often, we don't.
When Courtney McGuire and her wife, Janet, attended a local stop on the Scottish Highland Games competition circuit, Courtney said, “Someday I'll do that.” Looking back on that transformative experience, she said, “Three weeks later, I had my first kilt, and I was headed to my first competition.”
Since 2015, McGuire has signed up for eight to ten events every year, and she has taken part in the World Championships every year (except for the one-year Covid interruption). She and Janet are boarding a plane this week to head to Switzerland for the 2023 World Championships.
“The organizers try to rotate the World Championship locations,” Courtney offered. “Two years in the U.S., then two years in Europe.” She said that the entire event, consisting of nine events - usually split up over two days - will be compressed into one day and that many events are divided into a light and a heavy category. For example, she said, “We will throw two stones – an eight-pound and a 12-pound, and two Scots Hammers, which have a 12 or a 16-pound weight on the end of a 50-inch rigid handle.” She described a few other events and added, “The signature event of the Highland Games is the Caber…it's a big tree.”
Describing the Caber event, McGuire said, “You have to pick it up and balance it vertically and establish a line. A judge stands behind you to ensure you stay on your line, and you take a couple of steps and get the Caber up to a vertical position, then turn it to its other end.” Finally, she said, “You get three attempts, and you're scored on your best one.”
McGuire – an after-school specialist at GIAC in her professional life – finished second in last year's Worlds, but she moves up an age group this year and hopes to stand atop the podium. She said, “Last year, I was the oldest in the 45-49 group; now I'm the youngest in the 50-54.” She also said that one of her main competitors is “at least a foot taller than me,” when asked about the physics involved, she explained, “Taller athletes have more leverage, a bigger wingspan, and more length. I have to be stronger and faster than all of my competitors.”
I asked Courtney if any sponsors were involved, and she said, “Most of us in the Masters’ category do this as a hobby, and our expenses come out of our own pockets. I do, however, represent Clan Trumbull, and they kick in some money, and I appreciate that.”
The Tompkins County Football Luncheons are about to kick off for the 46th year, and are getting an assist from Purity Ice Cream, which has a flavor for the month of August called Gridiron Glory. The Tompkins County Football Council is going to benefit from a portion of the sales, and the money will be given to local high school football programs. Last year, the group gave $6,500 to the six high school football programs in Tompkins County.
The luncheon series will begin on Thursday, Sept. 14. The weekly luncheons will commence at 11:45 a.m. for nine Thursdays over the course of the 2023 season at The Fraternal Order of Eagles at 161 Cecil Malone Drive in Ithaca. The cost is $170 for the nine luncheons, with Oct. 19 serving as a "bye" week to gear up for the season's stretch run.
Each week the head varsity football coaches at Ithaca High School, Ithaca College (Mike Toerper) and Cornell University (David Archer) will discuss the previous week's games and give a scouting report on the future opponent. Head football coaches at five other Tompkins County high schools, as well as Ithaca's women's flag football program, will make guest appearances throughout the fall.
