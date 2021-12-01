ITHACA, NY -- There was a sigh of collective disappointment among Cornell basketball fans when Jimmy Boeheim decided to leave Cornell and enter the transfer portal last year and play his final season for the Syracuse Orange, but I believe it is safe to say that everyone understood. After all, what would have been his senior season was canceled, he was on track to earn his degree from Cornell, and who can blame a guy for wanting to join his father and younger brother at Syracuse? Not me...
I have watched some of the Orange's early-season games, and while the roster is definitely a bit crowded, the older Boeheim is getting some minutes and holding his own. At 6’8, he's not the biggest front-court man, but his footwork and inside play improved markedly during his time at Cornell, and his on-court IQ is on par with anyone's.
With Boeheim and Matt Morgan (class of '19) gone, the Big Red is a bit short on marquee names, but what they are not short on is wins. At the beginning of this week, Cornell was off to a 5-1 start (the team's best since 1967), and the fact that coach Brian Earl has been rotating as many as 13 players per game is a good sign indeed. When the Ivy League season gets underway, Cornell will want as many fresh legs on the court as possible, and with so many players getting so much court time, it has to bode well when things are heating up in the second semester.
While the aforementioned big-name players have moved on, some new faces are stepping up to fill the void. Freshman Nazir Williams is off to a fast start, and his efforts against Penn State and St. Francis earned him recognition as the Ivy League Rookie of the Week. Williams put up 14 points as the Big Red put a scare into the Nittany Lions, and followed up with 21 (16 in the second half) in the contest against St. Francis. The recognition marked the first time a Big Red player has been named Ivy League Rookie of the Week since Morgan was recognized as such in 2016.
In the Big Red's record sixth win in November, it was a memorable return to his hometown of Buffalo for junior guard Greg Dolan (Canisius is also his mother's alma mater), who had 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting, he dished out eight assists, pulled down six rebounds and blocked a shot. That would be an impressive stat line, even without factoring in that Dolan had zero turnovers. That final stat makes it a stellar stat line by any measure.
Over on South Hill, the Bombers of Ithaca College also had to navigate some twists and turns when Sean Burton resigned his head coaching position in April. Soon thereafter, IC hired Waleed Farid as the head man, and the team is 3-1 heading into the opening weekend of Liberty League Play.
Farid was a stellar player at Stevens Institute of Technology, graduating in 2008 as the team's career scoring leader. As a player, he led the team to a Sweet 16 appearance, and went on to serve as an assistant coach at his alma mater. In fact, high-profile head coach Bobby Hurley was quoted as saying, “Waleed made great impacts as both a student-athlete on the court and as an assistant coach on the sidelines at Stevens. He is a talented coach with excellent basketball knowledge who will connect immediately with his student-athletes at Ithaca. It is a great hire for Ithaca College, and I'm excited for the future of the Ithaca College men's basketball program."
Farid graduated from Stevens in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in business and technology and was a presidential scholarship recipient, and in 2013, was inducted into the Stevens Athletic Hall of Fame. After graduation, Farid went overseas to play for Alexandria Sporting Club in Egypt.
Farid recently spent five seasons as the head coach at Hartwick College, and was also instrumental in some important off-court endeavors, including founding Hartwick's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
As stated, the Bombers will open Liberty League Play this weekend, traveling to Vassar and Bard.
