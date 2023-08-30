In the 1960s, in Hamburg, New York, Dirk Dugan was a big kid with some big shoes to fill. Dirk's father was a local orthopedic surgeon who had stormed the beaches in Sicily as an Army General Medical Doctor (Medic), wearing a red cross on his arm, carrying a lot of morphine and no weapon. A lanky 6'5”, Dirk was – no surprise – a standout in basketball, and he also played baseball and tennis. “I was big, strong... and not so fast,” Dugan recalled with a laugh.
Dirk's dad had gone to Cornell, and was the baseball team captain, and in the younger Dugan's words, “He was also into tennis, and my upbringing didn't involve the typical country club tennis background. We were more of a local swim club family, and I played Little League baseball, youth soccer, basketball and tennis, and I was All-League in the latter two sports.”
Dirk called his father – who was an avid tennis player - “a real spark plug for me in terms of my interest in tennis... especially when I became interested in beating people!” When Dirk was a junior in high school, his dad told him about a guy named Eddie Moylan. Eddie – the coach at Cornell - was a former Davis Cup player, was once a highly-ranked pro, and Dirk's dad had played him and actually held his own. Following his father to Cornell, Dirk made the basketball team and he laughed again when describing himself as “the worst player on the worst team in the Ivy League!” His prospects looked brighter in tennis, as he was, at 18 years of age – ranked #18 in the East – but, he said, “We weren't thinking I was a D-1 tennis player at that point.”
As a college player, Dugan found himself across the net from many of those country club players, and he recalled that “Most of those guys had played in four-hundred tournaments.” It was, Dugan said, “a short, 6-week season, played mostly on clay courts, requiring some occasional snow removal,” and in addition to the Ivy schools, Army and Navy were on the schedule. Eager to improve his game, Dirk said, “I played all year. I went to Eastern tournaments, I played on the single court in Barton Hall, and (Professor and local tennis advocate) Roger Livesay and I would set up a net and play on the wooden floor in the Teagle Hall gym.” One of the first indicators that the hard work was paying off at the end of Dugan's freshman year. “I entered the Colgate Intercollegiate Tournament,” he said, “and I won it.”
During the summers, Dugan worked on a farm, and “got stronger than I had ever been.” He often had to leave work early, as the tournaments he entered in Buffalo started at 6 pm, and after a day of manual labor, the young upstart would change his clothes and step onto the court.
In 1971 (the year before graduating from Cornell), Dirk qualified to play in the NCAA tournament at the University of Notre Dame, and he and his sister piled into her VW Beetle and made the trip. They stated with a high school friend of hers (who took the photo accompanying this story), and upon arrival on Sunday night, Dirk, needed to get ready to play, so, he recalled, “I asked a lefty carrying a T-2000 (state-of-the art tennis racquet in the 1970s) to warm me up.” The guy turned up his nose, but reluctantly obliged. Dirk would later come to realize that the lefty – a guy named Jimmy Connors – had a propensity to turn up his nose at a lot of people. “I won two rounds at that tournament,” Dugan said. “I beat a ranked player from Stanford named Stanley Pasarell, who said I was 'the best player he had ever seen,' and then I beat a guy from Colorado,and he actually started crying. That when I realized that this must be important to some people.”
Dugan would lose in the third round to a player from India's Davis Cup team, and he would later go on to play the well-known pro named Vitas Gerulaitis, who later put forth the statement that Dirk “had the best serve I have ever faced.”
Dirk's upward trajectory as a tennis player would – sadly – end soon thereafter. “During my senior year,” Dirk recalled, “my elbow went bad, and I stopped developing, and I stopped winning.” In 1972, he had surgery, but it wouldn't be until nearly 50 years later that he would discover that the procedure was not the success it might have been.
Dugan went on to Medical School at the University of Buffalo, specialized in orthopedics, and had a long and esteemed career as an Ithaca-based surgeon. He still won a half-dozen Tompkins County titles, and in his words, “I kept John Gorsky in shape.” Gorsky's name is also synonymous with local tennis excellence, and the two played together for 50 years.
In 2019, Dugan consulted with a young and progressive surgeon who discovered that the initial surgery had – if you will – left some unfinished business. Dirk underwent a follow-up surgery on his long-compromised elbow, and lo and behold, it was a success. He has retired from his medical practice, and he is back out on the circuit, playing in the Houston National Indoor Tournament (hard court) for the past 2 years, and will also be playing in some clay court tournaments in Florida. He'll was scheduled to play in a grass court tournament in Philadelphia in August, and he said, “I'll be playing both Singles and Doubles. I have great Doubles partners – Tom Jaklitsch (Cornell '73) and Al Hughes. Both are ranked in the Top 20 nationally in Singles, 70 and over..
This tennis Renaissance is a pleasant surprise to Dugan, who told me, “Sports Medicine and Orthopedics keep improving, and having been there helps me in my own journey. My agility is actually improving.” He added with a smile that was equal parts gratitude and ruthlessness, “I got a second life, and I'm back to trying to beat people!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.