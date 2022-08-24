I’ve had the pleasure to watch Jeff Foote evolve from an awkward and marginal high school basketball player at Spencer-Van Etten to a dominant Division 1 center that led Cornell to the Sweet 16 and go on to play professionally in Europe (in addition to a couple of 10-day NBA stints). I’ve often reminded him that since I always paid my S-VE school taxes on time, he had me to thank for his success. Several years later, upon being inducted into the S-VE Athletic Hall of Fame, Jeff—being the good sport that he is—stood at the podium and said, “I'd like to thank my parents for always believing in me, my coaches for putting in the extra work to help me improve, and Steve Lawrence for paying his school taxes.” That drew a mixture of chuckles and groans, as those in attendance knew how shameless I had been in taking partial credit for Jeff's success.
Last weekend, my tax dollars made another contribution to local basketball, as three S-VE guys made big contributions to Fine Line's winning effort in GIAC's Rashad Richardson Memorial Tournament. As a 5-seed, they battled their way through the early rounds—at times playing without a full roster—into the championship game, where they pulled out a 49-48 thriller over UPI to hoist the trophy.
After playing together since their early days in the SVEYA (Youth League) Jayden Grube, Marcus Brock, and Tyler Dostler teamed up one last time before heading off in three different directions next week. Grube is on his way to SUNY Geneseo, Brock is off to Oneonta, and Dostler will enroll at TC3.
I watched these three hoopsters grow up, as they are my daughter's classmates, and I have interviewed Grube's parents many times, as Brian and Jackie were both standout athletes at S-VE, and Brian went on to serve as the Athletic Director for a number of years. His sisters, Paige and Mackenzie Grube, both made their college basketball teams (Mackenzie's career at Brockport was cut short by an ACL tear, and Paige is currently on the roster at Nazareth.)
I asked Jayden if he, Brock, and Dostler would play hoops in college, and he said, “I plan to try out for the team at Geneseo, Tyler hopes to play, and we're trying to talk Marcus into it.” When asked if the team came through a tough bracket, Grube said, “Yeah, we got to play Newfield in the semis, and as you know, some of those guys were on the state championship team. That was a sweet victory after losing to them during the high school season.”
Several Ithaca High players were on the team as well (Will, Justin, Jonathan, Luke, and Aaaron) and Grube pointed out that the fact that some of them played in the tournament previously was a plus. I asked Jayden if he thinks the trio will ever play together again, and he replied, “It could happen. Our school hosts a 3-on-3 tournament every year, and we have played in a couple of those. I hope we do.”
***
I mentioned earlier that Jeff Foote played pro ball in Europe, and another Big Red alum just followed in the big man's footsteps. After spending the summer as part of the Detroit Pistons Summer League team. Jimmy Boeheim (Cornell class of '21) will begin his professional basketball career with ASK Karditsas B.C. in the Greece A1 league.
Boeheim had a solid career at Cornell before transferring to Syracuse to play for his father, Jim, as a graduate student. He showed he could play with the big boys, starting all 33 games and averaged 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest. It was a lot of fun watching him play at Cornell, and it is safe to say that his parents—Jim and Julie—were happy to have him join his brother, Buddy, at Syracuse. When Jimmy was playing for Cornell his parents would often dash out of the Carrier Dome after an Orange game, cruise down Route 81, and arrive at Newman Arena in time to watch the Big Red. At the end of the day, a Hall of Fame coach is, first and foremost, a dad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.