So many people complain when changes come to the sport they have known, they see only the negatives, but not Eric Parker. Parker has been the head wrestling coach at Ithaca High since 2008, he became an assistant in 2004, and before that he wrestled at many different levels. He loves the sport, and now that more and more girls are joining the ranks, he likes what he sees. Back to that later.
2021 was a very dynamic season for Ithaca High, as the Little Red sent three wrestlers to the state tournament. George Oroudjov,was a senior last year, and he battled his way to the number two spot on the podium, losing to the nation's number one ranked wrestler.
Daniel Parker – now a junior – made it to the “blood round,” meaning one more win would have put him on the podium, and Quinton Getzin drew a lot of attention as a state qualifier as an eighth-grader.
The team is off to a strong start this year, having competed in three dual meets and two tournaments. At the Goodrich Tournament in Newark Valley, Parker took the top spot,beating a State top-three kid along the way and earning the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler in the process. Getzin took a gutsy second, dropping his title match to a kid named Sixx Cook from the powerhouse Central Valley program.
The Little Red has welcomed a host of younger wrestlers, and a newcomer with a lot of mat time under his belt. Dakota Hamilton came over from Trumansburg, and while he has been battling ACL injuries for two seasons, Parker is confident he will help the team immensely.
Also new to the team are Mira Cohen and Josie Leonard, two young wrestlers joining the growing ranks of young women in the sport. In Parker's words,”This is a huge initiative for out team and our coaching staff. Several Section IV teams have added girls to their rosters. Some have twelve or 13 girls, and some have hired girls' coaches.”
The growing number of girls entering the sport is a good for a number of reasons, Parker offered, saying “Typically, girls just had to wrestle against boys, they rarely had the opportunity to compete against other girls, they had to wrestle against mixed competition.”
That is an ever-changing situation, and last season Section IV put on an all-girls tournament that drew enough wrestlers to field eight different weight classes. Parker likes the influx of girls, for both mixed and all-girl competition. “Getting more kids involved is always a good thing,” Eric stated. “Some schools have a tough time filling their rosters, and this really helps.”
I brought up the rumblings on the streets, the contention put forth by some that girls should not compete against boys, and Parker has heard it all, He said, “It's true, some have always seen it as a lose/lose situation.” Of course, many believe that winning against a girl makes a male wrestler as a bully (my words, not Parker's), and losing to a girl is seen as humiliating. That view is an outdated one.
Back to Coach Parker's words, “We had a male wrestler lose to a girl recently, and she was simply a more experienced wrestler. In this sport, it's not always about strength.”
Congratulations to the entire Ithaca College football community, and to first-year head coach Mike Toerper, who was chosen by the American Football Coaches Association as Division III Region 1 Coach of the Year. The Bombers put together an electrivying season, reeling off 12 wins in a row before losing to the nation’s #1 team. The Bombers rolled over most opponents, played grind-it-out, come-from-behind football when they needed to and, oh yeah, they hammered Cortland in front of 40,000 fans in Yankee Stadium to reclaim the Cortaca Jug. What a year!
