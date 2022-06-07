[Editor's Note: Ithaca Times sports columnist Steve Lawrence gave a eulogy for the late Cornell lacrosse coach Richie Moran at his funeral this past weekend. He has shared it in full below.]
It Was Great To Have You Here
Most here are unaware that my dear friend, Father Tim Murphy, was stuck in an airport until the wee hours this morning... It is a well known fact that sleep deprivation can result in a person becoming delusional, and to that I will attribute his request that I keep this eulogy under 10 minutes... I will do that – but it will be 10 minutes of “Richie Time.” Richie would often tell people, “I'll be there in 10 minutes,” and many know what that meant. Okay, Father Tim,.. it's a deal... I'll keep this to 10 Richie Minutes...
To honor our beloved Richie Moran today, I reminded myself of Richie's Two Rules of story telling, but when I arrived, Richie's son-in-law, Bill, reminded me that there are, in fact, three rules. Rule #1 – It is entirely appropriate to make stories considerably longer than they really have to be... Two: People will be more likely to remember stories if they hear them ten times, and Three – thank you Bill: If a story is at least 30% true, it's good to go, even in a venue such as this...
My name is Steve Lawrence, and I apologize for any confusion... I know that some of you saw me 5 days a week during your 4 years as student at Cornell, others saw me for the better part of 10 years as an employee – and you thought my name was Steve Teagle... I will share the origin of that fake name for two reasons, the first of which is that Richie loved the story and asked me to tell it often over the course of 40 years...
I gave myself that name... one day early in my career, my job was handing out towels, and as I was locking the building a guy leisurely made his way over from the squash courts and said, “Hey you.... I know it's closing time, but you need to let me in.” As I closed the door in his disrespectful face, he said, “I'm a Professor... Who do you think you are?” I said, “My name is not 'Hey You.' My name is Steve Teagle... this is my place and I don't have to do anything.” Click. (If we were in a different venue I would tell you the rest of what I said to him...)
That – as you may imagine - was not a career-advancing move... The second reason I share that story is because we are here celebrating the life of a man who – despite his success, his status, and revered position at the top of his profession – NEVER called ANYONE “Hey You.” I saw Richie interact often with his squash partner – President Frank H.T. Rhodes – and I saw him interact with the guys that handed out towels. and the lady that mopped the floors, and as you all know – he made everyone feel that they mattered. Because they did. We did...
I think about my 40-year friendship with Richie, and I feel fortunate. I look at some of you guys from the 71 National Championship team – and I realize how lucky you were to have your beloved coach in your life for over 50 years... And, I look at you, Mr, Marc Martone – Richie's high school football coach on Long Island – and I believe that your 70 - year relationship with Richie is the envy of us all...
In 1981, when I met Richie, I was working at the Summer Sports School, and I got a front row seat to the lacrosse culture phenomenon that was Richie Moran's Quick Stick Lacrosse Camp. For those unfamiliar with that iconic camp, believe me when I tell you the atmosphere and attendance were exactly what they would have been had Cornell hosted a Music Camp in 1957, and it was run by Elvis Presley. Richie was at the top of his game, he was Lacrosse Royalty, but he treated all of us with great respect and kindness.
Later, when I had climbed the Athletic Department ladder up a few rungs from
“Hey You,” and I was the Sports School's Associate Director and the department's Event Management Coordinator... I was tasked with hiring off-season athletes to help with stadium set-up, clean-up, concessions and the like, and when some of these athletes didn't show up, some coaches – who had asked me to hire these students - would say, “Oh well, you know how college kids are...” Thanks a lot, Coach... I remember calling Richie at 8 am on a Saturday to tell him that some of his guys didn't show up, and in the days before cell phones and instant access, he drove to the frat house and those guys came dragging up that hill, never to be late again... If you were to call yourself a Cornell Lacrosse player, accountability meant something...
I saw Richie 5 or 6 days a week for that nearly10-year period, and I was pleased to consider myself one of his 500 best friends... When I left Cornell and took the job as the Sports Editor at the Ithaca Times, I knew that my Cornell connections would provide fertile ground for story ideas. I still saw Richie often – as I covered a lot of games year 'round – and as you all know, he was a loyal a Big Red supporter, no matter the sport. I also enjoyed seeing him at the grocery store, and, knowing he couldn't turn his head to the left, I would sneak up on that side and steal his shopping cart full of groceries... It was the least I could do for the preeminent practical joker... We would often go over to the cafe, he'd get his Irish Breakfast Tea - and cinnamon doughnut - and we'd spend an hour there. Our conversation would actually take five minutes, but a dozen other people would engage him, and Richie loved it. “Coach, I don't know if you remember me, but my family loves you, we're huge fans and I just wanted to say hello.” He would reply, “Of course I remember you, Tom. Does your son Billy still play midfield, wear #8, and plan to study Engineering?”
I wrote many stories about Richie's Big Red teams, about his work with Community Coaches Vs. Cancer, about the Irish Lacrosse Foundation, the World Games, and while he always appreciated the publicity, he was ever-gracious when I told him I didn't have room in a particular column. An astute observer of sports in relation to life, he knew that I wanted my column to be about much more than Sports –- I wanted it to function as a conduit of sorts – a way to connect people. That sense of journalistic purpose – if you will – resonated with Richie, and the feedback he gave me was so helpful... it made me realize that this guy who had done thousands of interviews and knew hundreds of sports journalists, really got what I was trying to do, and not only did he get it, he valued it. The more authentic a story was – the more real it was – the deeper it delved into why people did what they did and why it mattered – the more Richie appreciated it. His feedback and encouragement helped me find my voice asca writer, and in offering that support and encouragement, Richie connected me to everyone here today – and to everyone watching on the live stream – in the sense that He made me better. He made us all better...
For a period of several years, I felt that I had worked my way into the Inner Circle of Richie's 200 closest friends, but in 2016, that changed. He called me in May – 8 months before his 80th birthday - and asked to meet up “to discuss a project.” We sat down at Wegmans cafe and he said, “My friend, the late Phil Marcus and I put together an outline for a book 20 years ago, and I have been unable to get any traction on it. I have started and stopped a few times, and I'd like to engage your services to bring it to fruition.” I knew that Richie had the connections and the resources to hire anyone he wanted, and he chose me. In terms of feeling deeply honored, it was a Top 3 moment for me... in fact, it comes in third place. We'll give it a Bronze Medal,...
I said to him, “Richie, I will agree to do this, but you must agree to my terms... We will stay on my time frame, we will – as per your wishes – entitle the book 'It's Great To Be Here,' and we will release it on your 80th birthday... If we go by your time frame, and you tell all your stories, the book will be released on your 90th birthday, and it will be entitled 'It's Great To Be Here – Where Am I?'”
What a magical 8 months that was... We met at the empty Ithaca Yacht Club for hours at a time to record our conversations. Richie's willingness to be so honest - and so vulnerable – and his trust in me to handle those things appropriately - created a depth of intimacy I had never experienced in any friendship... I was continually amazed at his deep and authentic love for people, and as the book took shape, I understood more fully how his early years shaped his appreciation for the people in his life...
This tough guy, national championship player and coach, U.S. Marine, larger-than-life public figure, channeled his inner 5 year-old - so sad and confused that so many people were crying and talking about this place called Pearl Harbor, wondering why his father and brothers had to leave, and why so many soldiers carrying folded flags came into his neighborhood, knocked on so many doors, and left so many mothers sobbing...
He was deeply honest in sharing what it was like for him many years later to watch what was happening on September 11th, and then be asked to share his thoughts about Eamon – on the national stage - in the midst of his own grieving process... Richie went deep into his debilitating bout with Depression in the 1980s - a revelation that shocked many people. Most had no idea that this towering figure - with an Olympic Cauldron of a personality - unparalleled success, a great family and the admiration of so many - had experienced such sadness. I asked Richie if he was sure he wanted to reveal that dark time - he said he did - and in true Richie fashion, his generosity rose to the surface and he – knowing that thousands of people would read this book - put his phone number in the book, inviting anyone and everyone to call him if they were facing any tough times. What an experience it was to co-author that book. What an honor....
It was also a joy to travel with him for the book signings, A week before he turned 80 years old, we went to Baltimore to sign books at the Hall of Fame, and he signed 125 books the first day. 7 days later, he signed 335 books in 7 hours at the release party in Ithaca. People stood in line for 2 hours to spend 2 minutes with him, and he wrote several sentences in every book... He liked my no-nonsense Marketing Mantra. People would say, “Coach, I can't wait to read your book!” I would reply, “We don't care if you read it, just buy it.”
Richie was tireless, speaking at Rotary events, traveling to New York City, Baltimore and Long Island for banquets and ceremonies. He'd ask me to go, I'd show him how to turn on his Bluetooth and I'd sleep for 4 hours while he talked to 30 people... That level of connection happened every day, in or out of his car... I am often told how fortunate I am to have spent so much time with Richie, and I just smile and remember that half that time was spent listening to him talk to other people... That was fine... He was a treasure to all, and those connections – to friends and strangers alike - meant the world to him.
Since we published the book, it has been a great pleasure to meet so many former players from all eras – many of whom have reached “the top of their game” - in sports, in the corporate world, in academia, in the military... You were all good enough academically to be Ivy Leaguers, good enough athletically to be D-1 lacrosse players, but you have made it clear who taught you how to be leaders... I am so grateful to all of you for making me feel like a true insider, like a part of the Cornell Lacrosse family...
In recent years, Richie and I spent a lot of time together, going to appointments, gathering with our “lunch crew.” Even as Richie's health declined, he found the time and energy to stay in touch with so many people, he would hold court at Wegmans, at Panera, at Collegetown Bagels, and tell stories... For the tenth time... Those connections – in person and by phone – were his oxygen...
The past 2 years were rough... He told me early on that his kidneys were failing, and that he would need dialysis. We both knew that dialysis is meant to keep people going until they get a transplant, and we knew that 83 year-old men don't get on transplant lists. Richie would have had hundreds of people volunteer to donate a kidney, but that was not to be. The depth of our intimate friendship allowed Richie to talk to me about things he had not yet revealed to others– his frustration, his fears, his sadness that he wouldn't be here with his family, and his friends. Like most Octogenarians, he dealt with ongoing reminders of his own mortality... One of our close friends passed last October... “Stub” - as he was known - had faced the many challenges of a lifelong mental illness, and Richie was his tireless friend and advocate for the better part of 30 years, giving him rides, gift cards, and Cornell swag... Another friend – John Murphy (who is Father Tim Murphy's dad) – would have turned 100 in April, but he passed in January. Our crew got smaller, and those losses were very tough on Richie...
Even though he went to Mass several times per week for decades, Richie recently engaged several “official” Spiritual Advisers - a couple of Priests and a Minister... One of those advisers and I winked and wondered if Richie had also called in a Rabbi, just in case...
Seeing Richie using his walker, and losing weight, and getting progressively weaker was painful for all of us, and while that Olympic Cauldron-level energy became more like the torch, Richie was still Richie, and he carried that torch with grace and dignity. Even as his challenges grew more daunting, we could look into his eyes and see that D-1 National Champion, that U.S. Marine, and I – like many others – stood in awe of his will to live, and to press on, doing the things he loved to do. Going to games - or even lunch - was exhausting - but he rarely mentioned his own challenges, and instead – as he always did – looked for ways to help others. He cared for people – especially those in need - as deeply – and as genuinely - as anyone I have even known.
The winner of the Silver Medal on my list of Great Personal Honors came in April, when Richie asked me to be his co-author again... this time to write his obituary. Soon after that, we sat in the press box at Cornell and watched Ryan score three goals in 5 minutes in the last lacrosse game his grandfather would ever see. What a transcendent experience that was... Thanks Ryan...
The next day, I was deeply grateful to be the only non-member of the Moran Clan to be invited to the Pat and Richie's home for Easter... We were all crying - we went around the room and told Richie how much he meant to us... He told his family how much he loved them, how grateful he was for 85 wonderful years, for all the friends he had made, the traveling he had done, the experiences he had, and for the gift of his long marriage to Tri Delt's 1959 Girl of the Year... Pat, you were Richie's Girl of the Year 61 years in a row,..
A few days after Easter, I pulled up a chair next to Richie's favorite chair, and we made a few dozen phone calls to friends that had left messages. The cauldron that had become a torch was now a candle, so I spoke on his behalf to thank them. He summoned the energy to say “I love ya,” they said “I love you too, Coach,” and again, we all cried.
A couple of days later, I asked Pat if I could come back over, and she said, “No... he's so weak... The staff from Hospicare is on their way to take him there...” Richie was still Richie - he didn't want to go to Hospicare - and there, in his favorite chair, the candle went out, and he went to join his parents, and his brothers and sisters, and Eamon, with so many others lighting the way...
Pat, I want you to know that the Gold Medal on my list of Great Personal Honors was draped around my neck when you - and Jennifer, and Kathy, and Kevin - asked me to share my thoughts today... As much as my heart hurts, It's Great To Be Here...
I loved Richie so much, and I love you all too.
Beautiful. A beautiful man, life, and story.
Thank you Steve. I am writing this through tears........
