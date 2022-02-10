The fact that my back is killing me after a prolonged wrestling match with my snowblower makes it somewhat amusing to write about the upcoming spring sports season. That said, I assure you that my wrestling match is not the topic of this week's story.
This is a lacrosse story, and I will say that I anticipate a real internal conflict brewing for many local fans. On April 16, our beloved Big Red will step onto Schoellkopf Field to face Army, and while Big Red fans will no doubt cheer for the home team, they will also be proud to see an Ithaca High grad suiting up for the Black Knights. Those who understand the significance of that player's involvement in that game will see an even more compelling story line.
When Ryan Sposito was playing lacrosse at Ithaca High, there was little doubt that he would play at the Division I level. The midfielder had paid his dues. He had come up through Ithaca's great feeder program, he had done the camps and the clinics and played in the big travel tournaments, and he was one of the mainstays in coach Frank Welch's powerhouse program. When Ryan announced that he would be taking his talents to the United States Military Academy at West Point, he made a lot of people proud.
After graduating from Ithaca High in 2018, Ryan did a post-graduate “prep” year at West Point, a path followed by a large percentage of Army athletes, and one Sposito found very helpful both academically and athletically.
This Saturday, Sposito and his teammates will host the University of Massachusetts in the season opener. I asked Ryan if Feb. 12 was an early start date for a Division I lacrosse program, and he told me, “While the Ivy League doesn't start their practices until Feb. 1, we have been at it since Jan. 10. We'll be ready.”
The Black Knights are members of the Patriot League, and Sposito said, “The Patriot League consists of Loyola, Bucknell, Lehigh, Lafayette, Colgate and Holy Cross,” and when asked if the team was pleased with its #10 preseason ranking, he replied, “Yes, but many of those teams are highly ranked too,” implying that what happens on the field is what will ultimately matter.
I asked Sposito to describe the biggest difference between high school and DI lacrosse, and he offered, “The biggest difference is that in practice, you can't really look for a guy and say, 'I can win this matchup for sure.' The game speeds up a ton. Everyone is at the same level, they're all there for the same reason, all competing for the same thing, and that is playing time.” He explained that there are three rotating midfield lines, and he said, “I see myself on the second line, but the reality is that whoever plays the best in practice will play on Saturday.”
Asked what it will be like to step onto Schoellkopf Field, Ryan said, “It will be surreal. I have been going there since I was a child, but I have never played a game there.”
Asked if there are any other games he looks forward to more than others, he said, “The Syracuse game, for sure. I have also been going to the Dome since I was a kid, so that will feel like a hometown game.” He laughed and added, “That, plus my hatred for Syracuse!” More on that to come...
I asked Sposito what his post-West Point plans might be, and while he is clearly locked in on the upcoming season (and next season), he explained that West Point grads owe the Army three years of active duty and two years of reserve duty. They get to choose assignments based on class rank, and it made me laugh that a young man raised in upstate New York would mention assignments in Texas, North Carolina and Georgia. Snow shoveling is not your thing, Ryan?
As for Ryan's countless trips to Schoellkopf Field, his disdain for Syracuse and his description of his upcoming game against Cornell as “surreal,” most local lacrosse fans already know why. While his last name is Sposito, Ryan's mother's maiden name is Moran. Jennifer's father is three-time national champion, Hall of Fame coach Richie Moran. That's right, Ryan is lacrosse royalty in Ithaca, whether he likes it or not, but when his team comes to Ithaca in April, he'll be playing to win. He knows of no other way to play.
