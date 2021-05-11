ITHACA, NY -- When talking to high school athletes from different sports in Ithaca, it is sometimes prudent to ask two different questions. If you are talking to a softball player, for example, the question is likely “Do you play on a travel team?” If you are conversing with a lacrosse or hockey player, the question is “On which travel team do you play?”
Everyone knows that Ithaca has its sports passions, but that is not stopping the Ithaca High softball team from gearing up for the 2021 season. I spoke with Gordy Begent — now in his 9th season as the head coach — and he said, “Last year was tough… we had six seniors that lost out. 2020 was supposed to be our best year, the year we had been waiting for. We would have competed in the league and in Section IV.”
This season, the Little Red will carry 14 girls on the roster, and Begent points out that the regulations related to busing are one of the residual challenges from the Year of COVID.
“So far,” the coach said, “we are doing what we can with the limited gym time, and I give a lot of credit to the administration for working to get equal time for several sports.” He also expresses gratitude to assistant coach Al Plue, who, Begent said, “has a strong influence on the program.”
Plue’s daughter, Jenna, will step into the circle again for the Little Red. Now a junior, Jenna has been the team’s pitcher since she was in 8th grade, and she, in Begent’s words, “puts her heart and soul into it, and is without question a college prospect.”
Plue’s battery mate is Clara Tagliacozzo-Lee, and Begent is pleased to have two players he calls “our leaders” in the middle of the action.
Regarding the lack of travel team players, Begent said, “We have some girls, like Madison Spencer, that play — or have played — for teams like the Conklin Raiders or the Lady Lions, but as you know, this is a lacrosse and hockey town.” He didn’t sound like he was complaining, and he is excited to have a dugout full of enthusiastic players, like many others, he would clearly like to see a solid travel team formed and built locally.
The Little Red are scheduled to play six games in the STAC and another six against local schools. When asked about “the lost year,” Begent said, “We talked about it, and the girls are very eager to take advantage of the opportunity to play. They will bring a lot of pride this year.”
***
On Sunday, I attended a memorial tree planting ceremony for Rebecca Ryan, who passed in January as a result of a tragic accident. Beckie would have been 22 this week.
I have written several stories about Rebecca’s mom, Jessica, who has worked tirelessly for many years to keep the adult women’s basketball league going, and if Beckie knew I was writing about her in a sports column, she would have had a really good laugh. She was gifted and passionate in the world of theater, but sports? Not so much…
Of course, one does not have to be THE story to make it into this column, he or she just needs to be a PART of a good story. Jessica Ryan — knowing I am close to a person peripherally connected to that story — shared it with me with great pleasure.
As a third or fourth-grade student at Immaculate Conception, Rebecca played basketball, and while she ran up and down the court with as much enthusiasm as any other kid, nobody EVER passed her the ball. During one late-season game — much to the surprise of everyone — a kid with the first-name Ryan saw that Rebecca was open, so he passed the ball to her. Holding the ball like a radioactive hot potato, Beckie freaked out and just launched it in the direction of the hoop. Swish. She ended her basketball playing days with a shooting percentage that can never be exceeded. One for one. And done.
That kid named Ryan would go on to make a lot more passes, on the basketball court and on the lacrosse field. Ryan Sposito graduated from Ithaca High in 2018. He now plays Division I lacrosse at West Point, and his grandfather, retired Cornell lacrosse coach Richie Moran, stood next to me at Rebecca’s memorial ceremony. Richie loves the story of the assist that will never be forgotten. I do, too. Way to go, Ryan.
