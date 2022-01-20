ITHACA, NY -- Had I reached out to Melanie Hall when she started working as an assistant gymnastics coach, our phone conversation would not have been possible, given it was 1994, and cell phones were not yet ubiquitous.
Twenty-seven years later, Melanie — now the head coach of gymnastics at Cornell — responded to my message instantly, telling me, “I’m on the bus — we didn’t make it home last night due to the storm. We just left Hazelton, and I will be happy to talk!”
I joked that Hall is an overnight sensation 30 years in the making, and she laughed and said, “Well, 27... close enough.” We talked about the fact that her first meet as the head coach took place nearly two years after the team last competed, and I asked her if the moves up the ladder from assistant coach to associate head coach to head coach was a smooth one.
She told me, “One of the gifts Paul gave me was that we did everything together, we shared responsibility on everything.” (The Paul she references is former head coach Paul Beckwith, who was also Melanie's college coach at Radford, where she was a four-year letter winner and a record-holder on bars, graduating in 1992.)
She added, “Now, I have full oversight of the budget and the scheduling, and Mike (the new assistant coach Mike Brackmann) has been great. I tend to be a Type A personality, and he brings a different energy to the program. He brings balance.”
Hall continued, “When the girls learned that Paul had announced his retirement, they were concerned that I might leave too, or that we might hire a coach from outside the program. So many programs see coaches roll in and roll out, but our transition has been seamless. That continuity has been very helpful. The fact that the program is going in the same direction brings some peace of mind.”
Melanie and I talked about her path to the head coaching position, and I noted that I recalled reading that she was a flight attendant before taking an assistant coaching job at her alma mater. She laughed and said, “True story! I had just graduated from college with a degree in graphic design. That industry was changing rapidly to become all digital, so I decided to do some traveling.”
I pointed out that I knew she was also an elite powerlifter, winning many medals at the Empire State Games, and that such experience would serve a flight attendant well in these crazy times. She said, “Well, I plan to stay here as long as they'll have me!”
The Big Red placed fourth at last weekend's meet at George Washington's Lindsey Ferris Invitational, and as stated on Cornell's website, the team had to “shake off some rust.” It had been 681 days since the team's last competition, resulting in 15 gymnasts seeing their first collegiate competition. On beam, Regina Walton posted a 9.850 to take second overall, Victoria DeMeo was the team's top finisher on floor, three newcomers scored 9.600 or better on vault with Sydney Beers and junior Amy Krueger each scoring a 9.625, and on bars, Kate Mechelini had a 9.750 to place sixth overall.
Hall reminded me that the Big Red will host the Nationals on April 8 – 10, and I asked for clarification. I recall that Cornell won the Nationals in 2009, but I was confused, knowing that teams like Michigan, Oklahoma and U.C.L.A are powerhouse programs, and she explained, “The NCAA doesn't recognize divisions that fall below 100 programs, so USA Gymnastics stepped in to sponsor a mid-level championship. [Division III] has enough programs to have their own championships, but [Division II] has far too few programs.” She also pointed out that “Since we offer no scholarships, our athletes who win at the USA Gymnastics Nationals are recognized by the NCAA as All Americans.”
Cornell will compete at home for the first time this season when it welcomes West Chester to Newman Arena for a dual meet on Sunday, Jan. 23.
