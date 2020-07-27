Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 92F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.