Seeing the various teams spread out around the Holding Point complex in Horseheads offered an evolutionary glimpse into the game of softball.
On one field, a team of 10U players – so proud to be wearing their new uniforms – tended to err on the side of caution while figuring out the game on a real-time basis. A batter slapped a ball into right field, the runner on first took off with one goal in mind: To arrive safely at second base. She stood on the base, both feet firmly planted. She had all the speed necessary to go first-to-third had she wanted to, but she was a one-thing-at-a-time kind of player. For now.
A 16U game, same scenario... the base runner – perhaps reminded by her base coach that she was definitely going to third on a ball through the infield – goes full-out at the crack of the bat, rounds second without slowing down and slides into third well ahead of the throw. As she brushed off the dirt, she was pleased with both her preparation and execution. This game is making more and more sense, and her skill level and her on-field IQ are aligning as the plays more games. As her skill set advances, so does her confidence.
On another field, the Blast From The Past takes the field. A base runner is well aware that a hit into right warrants going first-to-third, but she thinks to her 30 year-old self, “I pulled a hamstring earlier, and I need to go to work tomorrow.”
The Blast is an 18-Plus team playing in a tournament of its own, and while its roster consists of players mostly between 20 and 30, one of the players on the opposing team is 50 years old. Full disclosure: I was there because my 19 year-old daughter is on the team, and I did a double take at one game when a player told her coach, “Sorry I'm late, I had to drop my daughter off.” I must admit, I am not accustomed to hearing such statements from my daughter's teammates.
The fact that women in their 20s, 30s and up play softball is no big surprise, but in other leagues, the vast majority have made the move to slow pitch. The fact that the women in the HGSA 18-Plus Division are still playing fast pitch is indeed an unusual opportunity, and Blast coach and League Commissioner Haily Gunderman has high hopes. “We fielded three teams this year, and we'd love to build it up. Ithaca is only a half hour away, and we'd love to get some players from there, and from anywhere within an hour or so.”
Gunderman, 24, is an E.R. Nurse in her other life, and she told me, “As you know, there is a very wide range in our players' ages. Whether you are 18 or over 50, there is no age discrimination. If you think you can play, you can play.”
Gunderman was a recreational player – she did not play in high school or college – and she laughed when she said, “I owe all my softball skills to the HGSA!” Those skills are considerable. The ambitious commish has big plans for the league, beyond recruiting from neighboring towns. She is proud to say, “We plan to work with young players, do some clinics and work on skill development. We want to show people that you do not necessarily have to play years of travel ball to develop the skills to play this game.”
This year's tournament schedule was a tough one, for sure, as the Blast played in Buffalo, in Drums, PA, and they actually took the field against Penn State in Allentown. The team capped off the season with a six-game tournament at Holding Point, and the Blasters were proud to hoist the championship trophy at the end of the weekend.
The HGSA is a non-profit organization, and the Holding Point complex is a short jaunt down Route 13. Commissioner Gunderman enthusiastically said, “I'd love to have interested players text my direct line at 607-302-2235. We'd love to hear from them!”
