Some local fund raisers – like Women Swimmin' and Racker Rivals Big Red – have been around for many years, and have brought in a significant amount of money for some beloved local organizations (Hospicare and the Racker Center). Another such event is really coming into its own, and for another beloved local agency – Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) – that is very good news.
The weather could not have been any nicer last weekend, as a huge number of 3-on-3 teams descended on Ithaca for the tournament. Event Manager Marshall Newman, who told me, “This is my 18th tournament of the summer, and this particular tournament just keeps growing.” He added, “Last year, the Ithaca event drew 110 teams, this year it grew by 20.”
Newman is a former college player and is currently a high school coach and Athletic Director. He said, “There are teams here from Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester, and of course from Ithaca and many surrounding towns. There is even a team here from Michigan.” There are, Marshall explained, division for males and females, from 10U up to adult teams with players in their sixties. There were middle and high school players, curremt collegiate players and some former pros. There were sixteen courts in use, and games followed a tight schedule, starting every half hour. The first team to 15 points wins, and if the clock ran out, the team leading at that time was the winner.
Travis Brooks and Rahmel Mack (GIAC's Deputy Director and Recreation Coordinator respectively) took a few minutes from the controlled chaos to share some details. Brooks said, “We do a lot to promote the Gus Macker Tournament, and from February – when we get the confirmation – until July, Rahmel is on it.” Mack added, “The tournament's purpose is to raise money for GIAC's Recreation Program,” and he laughed when I asked him if he ever played in the tourney (which first came to Ithaca in 2019). Travis laughed, and said, “Yes, he played in it,” and he nodded his approval for Rahmel to spill the beans. Modestly. Mack said, “The team I played on – the Wolfpack – won it last year. I picked a good time to retire as a player.” (The Wolfpack was comprised of local guys Justin Yearwood, Luke Little, Dustin Jenney and Mack.)
Josh and Sarah were there to watch their daughter, Hannah, compete in the finals for her bracket. Josh said, “We have been watching her play since she was 8 years old, in youth basketball, and now she plays in college.” He added, “It's a little risky, but it's important to stay in shape over the summer.”
“This was a tough weekend,: Hannah said. “We played four games yesterday and three today.” She added, “There was quite a range in the level of competition... some was questionable, but some of it was really good.” Her, and one opponent did come within two points – the final was 15-13 – but the team (made up of players from St. John Fisher, Binghamton Unversity, Daemen University and SUNY Cortland) went 7-0 over the course of the two days to claim the top trophy.
Several other Ithaca (or Southern Tier Athletic Conference)- based teams did well, as the Boys 17-18 bracket saw the first and second place trophies go to locals. The Boys 13-14's top entry took second, as did the 11-12 team, and the Girls 17-18 squad also won.
Rahmel told me after the tournament, “It's a lot of work, but we did very well. We raised the money we need for the Recreation Program, but we're always looking to add sponsors and do even better. We appreciate everyone.”
The Gus Macker Tournament began in 1974, and currently holds both indoor and outdoor competitions annually in more than 75 cities, with over 200,000 players and 1.7 million spectators in attendance. For more info, visit www.macker.com.
