Cornell University sure was mentioned a lot in the national sports conversation over the weekend.
First, Wwhen Princeton University's men's basketball team won two games in March Madness to earn a spot in the Sweet 16, fans were reminded often that the last time an Ivy League team made it that far was in 2010, when the Big Red took down Temple University and University of Wisconsin–Madison. Hoop fans love it when non-scholarship players —– who are the true embodiment of the term “student-athlete” —– hold their own in the tournament.
On to wrestling... Oone of my Facebook friends –— Ryan Ciotoli —– is well known as a wrestler and a coach, is the first I know to have usedand I don't know if he made up the term “March Matness” to describe the NCAA wrestling tournament, but I saw it on his page, so he gets the credit.
A decade ago, Big Red wrestling was front and center on the national stage, as Kyle Dake was on a quest to become the first collegiate wrestler ever to win four NCAA titles at four different weight classes. Of course, Dake made history that night, and as this year's tournament got underway, Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis was also on the brink of history as he and University of Iowa's Spencer Lee both came in as three-time champs, and both had a chance to be the fifth and sixth wrestlers to join the elite four-time champ club (Lee at 125 pounds, Yianni at 149).
Lee's chances to make history were alive until his semi-final match against Purdue University'’s Matt Ramos until Lee —– who led the entire match until the final seconds —- was pinned with 1 second left in the 7-minute bout. It was seen by many as the greatest upset in tournament history.
Diakomihalis worked his way through his matches with surgical precision, as always, and when he beat Ohio State University's Sammy Sasso 4–-2, he wrapped up his brilliant career with a 115–-2 record.
During Yianni's match, an announcer stated that Ohio State was hoping to crown its first national champ in 5five years, and joked that Cornell's last national championship came a bit more recently —– in fact, 20 minutes earlier. He was referring to the dominant run to the title by Big Red junior Vito Arujau at 133 pounds. Vito had a tough path to the top of the podium, given he was seeded #3, and in the semis, he faced Oklahoma' State University's Daton Fix, ranked #2. Vito roughed him up badly, taking an 11–-3 Mmajor dDecision to move on to the finals, where he would face the #1 seed and two-time national champ Roman Bravo-Young of Pennsylvania State University. There is a sports adage about “peaking at the right time,” and Arujau could not have chosen a better time to show up on the biggest of collegiate stages at the top of his game. Utterly unfazed by Bravo-Young's #1 seed —- or his 56 match win streak -— Vito had his way with the Nittany Lion, dominating him in a 10-–4 decision.
Diakomihalis and Arujau's tournament wins helped Cornell to a third- place team finish, behind only Penn State and Iowa. This year, the Big Red had four All-Americans, as Chris Foca finished third at 174 pounds, and Jacob Cardenas took eighth at 197. The two individual national titles brought Cornell's all-time totals to 24 (won by 15 wrestlers).
A side note... Tthe careers of Dake and Diakomihalis were similar in some ways —– both were elite-level upstate New York natives who never lost an NCAA tournament match in eight8 (combined) years —– but they differed in other ways. Dake's career seemed like a flash in the proverbial pan by comparison, given he won his first title as a true freshman —- an 18 year-old wrestling against guys four4 and five5 years his senior — – and he was the first true freshman ever to do so. He graduated high school in 2009, college in 2013, and his career was a wrap. Yianni graduated high school in 2017 as a 4-time state champ, wrestled two seasons at Cornell, took an Olympic redshirt year, missed a year due to the season being canceled due to Covidthe COVID-19 pandemic, then finished off his career six6 years after graduating from high school. It seems like he has been around forever, and Big Red fans wish he could stay 6six more years. Congratulations to both Diakomihalis and Arujau.
