ITHACA, NY -- Last year was the Year of the No Games, and this year is The Year of the No Hitter. There have been an incredible four no-hitters thrown in the majors this season, and senior Beth Fleming of the Ithaca College softball team threw one of her own in beating Skidmore 9-0 in a Liberty League contest. The no-hitter was the 17th in Bomber program history, and the first since 2017. Fleming struck out five batters and walked three in the effort.
The Bombers are 24-7 overall, and 19-4 in the Liberty League. Kostrinsky Field — the Bombers’ home venue — has consistently offered up the proverbial and desired home field advantage, as I.C. sports a 13-2 home record. The Bombers are scheduled to take on RPI on Wednesday to kick off the Liberty League Championships.
Okay, so they fooled me…
In 2009, I was asked to be the Master of Ceremonies for a retirement celebration for the Ithaca City School District’s athletic director. It was no tall order, as I had known Bill Bryant since I was a high school student (and he was an All American wide receiver at Ithaca College), we had worked together at the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club in 1977, and I had, over the course of 17 years, written many stories about Bill and his various athletic endeavors.
Knowing that Bryant was a hard-driving professional, I wondered how he would take to the rocking chair on the porch life.
Well, right after “retiring,” he stayed on as the interim A.D. at Ithaca, and when that gig was up he decided to take the job as the executive director of the Interscholastic Athletic Conference, overseeing the athletic operations for 19 schools (as if managing the affairs for one school was not enough). When he told me in confidence a few months ago that the director of section IV athletics would be retiring and that he would be ambitiously pursuing that position (becoming one of 11 Section Directors in New York State), I shook my head and told him that given he was 68 years old, and he could be retired and doing whatever he wanted, he was insane. Well… being involved with athletics obviously qualifies as whatever he wants to do…
Bryant navigated the hiring process like he once navigated an opponent’s defensive secondary as a Bomber, and he heads into this new chapter with the ball tucked firmly under his arm and his cleats gaining traction. For about the 30th time, he said, “I don’t want any stories written about me,” but when I said “It’s about the impact you might have on student athletes,” he acquiesced.
I asked, “Bill, the list of your achievements and awards and honors and positions you have held is well-documented, but I want to know why you are still charging so hard at 68?”
“Well, Stephen,” he said (he is one of a very few people who call me that), “I still have the same fire and passion for athletics that I had when I was in high school. So many of life’s core values can be learned through athletics — commitment, sacrifice, teamwork — and sports is the only opportunity some kids will have to learn those things.”
He added, “My wife, Jane, and I have dedicated our careers to athletics, we have had kids stay with us, we have bought shoes for them when we could, and we will still do that as long as we can. I have been asked how long I will do this, and I have said seven to 10 years. Not all young people find a way to develop the work ethic they will need in life. I want to help them do that before I retire.” Yeah, Mr. Bryant… I have heard that before. Congratulations.
Congrats to Ithaca High and Ithaca College grad Andy Dunn, who, after many years as a senior associate athletic director at Yale, accepted the A.D. position at the Taft School, a prestigious boarding school in Connecticut. After 10 years at Yale, Dunn said he was “looking to put my stamp on something,” and that he is eager to “provide mentorship to students that likely need it more than college students do.”
