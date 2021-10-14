ITHACA, NY -- There have been many seasons during which the Ithaca High boys’ soccer team would be less than upbeat when looking at a 6-4 record. However, in the words of head coach Gilbert Antoine, “Things are very different.”
We have all heard that statement applied to many circumstances in the past year and a half, and while that 6-4 record is not one the program is accustomed to, it put them atop the Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) West division going into the STAC tournament, set to begin on Wednesday.
Some teams in some sports have faced a real shortage of games, but in the Little Red's case, they actually had to say “no thanks” to some competition. “We were scheduled to play on a Saturday, a Tuesday, Thursday and another Saturday, and that was just too risky,” Antoine said. “That's way too many games.”
Ithaca's division includes Horseheads, Corning and Elmira, and if they advance past the semis, they will likely face Maine-Endwell or Oneonta.
One of this season's unusual challenges has stemmed from the fact that while some players were able to keep playing during the pandemic, others were not. “I had to look very carefully,” Antoine stated, “and figure out how I could help them catch up.” He added, “Coach Carlos and I shuffled the players around so that we could balance the team. For eight consecutive years I have managed to keep the varsity program playing at a state level even though I have had a different group of players each year. We are not a big team in terms of size now, but we have worked on tactics and mechanics to help them reach the state level.”
Antoine mentioned some of his players, saying, “Isaac Smith is a player that makes things happen. He does not have to assist or score, but he can control the game and his unorthodox style of playing makes everyone understand what he is about to do. His smooth touches and solid way of dribbling and also [his ability to detect] and find the most available player to receive the ball is exceptional. We also have a couple of sophomore players — Alex Lambrou and Ehmoo Soe — who will make a big difference after the seniors leave next year... Our main goal is to make sure that the players are versatile in that they are able to play different positions.”
A few weeks ago, I was told about a celebration being held to honor Roy Staley's 50 years of coaching success, and soon after that, I attended a reunion to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Cornell lacrosse team's first national championship.
Another such gathering will take place this weekend, as several former Ithaca High cross country runners will be in town to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Little Red's back-to-back state championships (a feat that has not been accomplished before or since).
One of the key runners during those glory years was Tom Hartshorne, whose father, James, was the founder of the Finger Lakes Runners Club. Tom would go on to carry the torch for the Hartshorne Masters Mile, a very prestigious event that drew elite Masters runners from points near and far for over 50 years. I recall covering several of those events and being utterly amazed at how fit and fast these over-50 runners were.
Tom Hartshorne is well known in the Masters running world, and has seen some real success on the national and international stages. In 2015 — when Tom was 61 — he won the national age group championship (age 60-64) in the 1500 by 13 seconds, and in 2009, he finished eighth at the World Masters Championships.
Tom is also widely known for his, shall we say, unconventional training methods. As a student at Princeton in the 1970s, Hartshorne tried running barefoot to address a chronic injury, and he went on to put in thousands of miles sans shoes. He is also well known for his unconventional cross-training methods, as he is an ice skater, roller blader, swimmer and cyclist.
Finally, in keeping with his efforts to breathe life into legacies (the Hartshorne Masters Mile is named in honor of his dad), Tom was instrumental in the effort to have the Ithaca High School track named in honor of Harold Porter, his high school coach.
This weekend's event will feature a Fun Run and a Memory Jog, and will draw many of the '70 and '71 team members. According to Tom, “We will also do some hikes up some of the gorge trails at the State Parks, since that was such a big part of our conditioning.” Returning team members will include Hartshorne, Mike Allan, David Stimson and — appropriately, given guys will be climbing gorge trails 50 years after high school — Tim Bangs, the ambulance guy.
