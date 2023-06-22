Well, I suppose that is one way to describe it... “A truly gratifying and spiritual experience!”
So said Jamal Diboun, after completing the World's End 100-K race in the Endless Mountains of Pennsylvania. I wrote about Jamal a while back, as he was ramping up his ultra-marathon running career, and he's making progress. He won a local Ultra, and in this race, he took fifth place overall, covering the 65 miles – with 12,000 feet of climbing – in 12 hours, 53 minutes. Jamal is a Girl Dad – and he gave a big shout-out to his awesome wife, Daura, and their four daughters for “crewing for me all day!” In Jamal's words, “These experiences are so epic and adventurous for me and I’m so blessed and grateful to be able to take part.”
Casual fans are accustomed to perceiving certain sports as “Fall sports,” “Winter sports” or “Spring sports,” but those who pay attention know that sometimes, a sport is tied to no calendar.
It was another big showing for Cornell wrestlers at the X Finals – to determine who represents Team USA at the World Championships at the World Championships in September. - and Kyle Dake and Vito Arujau punched their tickets to Belgrade, Serbia, It was business as usual for Dake, who already has four World Freestyle championships on his resume, and he made it clear that he intends to stay on top of the mountain by dominating Jason Nolf by shut-down scores of 6-0 and 3-0 in the best-of-three match up. (Dake also has an Olympic Bronze to his credit, and he intends to return to the Olympics and get the gold he has worked for his entire wrestling life.)
It was easy to root for Dake, as he took on a Penn State guy, but Big Red supporters had a bit of a conflict, as Arujau took the mat against fellow Cornellian Nahshon Garrett (also a former national champ), with Vito prevailing by a tighter score of 6-5 and 13-10. Arujau is reaching the peak of his game, and he won his first NCAA championship in March.
I have to hand it to the young women suiting up for the TC3 softball team. The team had a tough season – one that would have made many college athletes say “No thanks” and hang up the gloves and cleats before the season ended - but the Panthers gutted it out and held their heads high.
One of the “Cs” in TC3 stands for “Community,” and on some of the rosters of community colleges, one is hard-pressed to find a single local athlete. The rosters are often stacked with players from elsewhere, and while I am fully aware that a coach's job is to put the best eligible players on the court – or field, or pitch, or mat – and if those players happen to be from elsewhere... well... so be it. But this softball team roster is full of players from the communities in Tompkins and Cortland Counties.
Hailing from Cortland County are Sara Cargen (Homer), Karissa Wilbur (McGraw) and Marybeth Ortlieb, and Elizabeth Cobb (Cortland). Tompkins County sent Hannah Forehand (Groton) and Adrianna Royce (Newfield to suit up for the Panthers, and from just down the road, Tioga sent Austyn Vance, and sisters Abby and Gabby Foley. I commend head coach Ed Dow and his staff for working hard to bring TC3 back to a competitive level, and the program won the NJCAA Division III national title in 2009. Until then, I hope they all realize that Panther Pride goes beyond wins and losses.
