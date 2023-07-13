A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the ebb and flow of local softball programs, and how girls who wish to get in more games often need to travel to neighboring towns. Local baseball players are experiencing a little better luck, and I caught up with some friends that are stacking up the miles this summer.
Having seen Emily Russell at a Little Red J.V. Game this spring, and having seen some social media posts indicating that her son, Wylie, had been bitten by the Baseball Bug, I reached out. Emily said, When I called, I learned that Dan Smalls -Wiley's dad – was also in the car, so I was pleased to hear what he had to say, too.
“The tournament offers a three-game guarantee,” Dan said, “and the kids will be playing at 3:45, again at 7:30 pm, and they'll play at least one on Sunday, depending on how they do.”
“They” is the 16U team fielded by the Ithaca Arsenal program, which has built some robust numbers. The program is now fielding six teams from (10U up to the 16U level), and while Wiley is a 15-year-old rising sophomore at Ithaca High, he was “called up” to play for the 16U team for the Hershey tournament. In Dan's words, “We (the Arsenal's board) are really trying to address keeping the teams competitive at all levels.”
In addition to being a board member, Dan is also the “Manager,” which, in this case, means something different that a customary baseball manager. “I book our mid-week games,” Dan said, “I help to build the lines of communication between coaches and parents, and I book some extra events.”
The Arsenal's organizers have been hustling of late, lining up games against the Auburn-based Cayuga Bombers, and setting up games in Binghamton and Syracuse as well. There is a new facility in Cortland – the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex – which gives area players an opportunity to play under the lights, and having such a state-of-the-art complex less than an hour away is a big plus. According to Dan, “The players will probably get in around at least 40 games this summer.”
Any travel team parent knows – or will find out – that there is a lot more involved than showing up to play. “It's more like a three-season activity,” Emily told me, pointing out that the teams started practice in January, and the kids play their high school season, then their summer and fall seasons. The players also are provided with some sense of ownership, so to speak, as they take part in some fund-raising activities. That, Dan pointed out, “Takes some of the pressure off the parents,” To its credit, the program also maintains a scholarship fund to assist some players who might otherwise be unable to participate. In the case of the 16U team, there is some helpful on-field continuity, as the coach – Josh Mitchell – also coaches the junior varsity team.
The Arsenal toughed it out in Hershey, playing through brutal heat and a 9:45 pm start time. The program is excited to be preparing to host its first-ever tournament, which will take place at Cass Park on July 28 and 29.
Yes, travel team sports – whether we are talking about baseball, softball, soccer, hockey or lacrosse – can be a grind. For most parents, it's another opportunity to give kids a chance to play as much as we wish we could have, and many families build relationships that last for many years. Dan – who was a ski racer as a youth – and Emily – who played volleyball in high school – are both business owners who are very busy, but I can guarantee that they are well aware that this time in Wiley's life will go by in a flash, and while families will have an opportunity to recoup the money they spend, that precious time is akin to an Aaron Judge bomb... In other words, it's gone.
