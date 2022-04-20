ITHACA, NY -- Collegiate lacrosse programs are in the midst of their seasons now, and two Ithaca High alums who have found their way into this column many times over the years are making a big impact for their respective teams.
If Nick Miller's name sounds familiar, it is because I shared the news last September that his name was called by the Buffalo Bandits in the fourth round of the National Lacrosse League draft, despite the fact that he still had a year of eligibility at St. John Fisher. While the team knew Nick would not forgo that eligibility by taking a shot at making the Bandits, they would retain his naming rights for two years.
While Nick is pleased that he chose to return to St. John Fisher for his final year, it is safe to say that his opponents are not. In 2021, Miller was first team All-Conference, third team All-American and was the Empire 8 Tournament MVP, finishing the season as the program's all-time leader in points and goals.
The Cardinals ran their 2022 record to 8-1 last weekend, with Miller putting up some impressive numbers yet again, tallying two goals and five assists in a 20-14 win over Nazareth. It was a nice way to put an exclamation point on a memorable week, one during which Miller was named to the Tewaaraton Watch List, putting his name on a list occupied by collegiate lacrosse's finest players. Of being named to the Tewaaraton list, Miller called it “a true honor,” adding, “it was also great to see some other DIII guys,” pointing out that the exclusive list is usually made up of Division I players.
As the Cardinals head into the thick of their conference season, Nick likes what he sees. Asked to talk about the one blemish on their record — a one-goal loss to #1 R.I.T., he said, “Losing by one goal was tough, but the fact that we were down 8-1 early and we battled back gave us a lot of confidence. Plus, they just lost to Union, and it's early (in the season).”
Of his own lofty numbers (45 points on 26 goals and 19 assists), Nick says, “Our entire offense is capable of producing a lot of points. We have a lot of weapons, both at midfield and attack. We don't care who scores.”
***
Given Miller is a seasoned college athlete (he is competing as a grad student because the team lost a season to the pandemic) it is not surprising that he has emerged as a team leader. However, Jamie Lasda — another Ithaca High grad — is lighting up the scoreboard at Ohio State as just a sophomore.
Lasda's name is synonymous with Ithaca lacrosse, as her dad, Brian, was a member of two national championship teams at Cornell, and her brothers Eli and Riley, both played DI lacrosse. After a freshman season that saw Jamie push through some challenges of finding her way and dealing with some injuries, her second year finds her leading the Buckeyes with 32 goals and 7 assists. The team is 8-4 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten Conference, heading into the thick of the conference schedule.
Of her freshman year, Jamie told me, “It was a tough year in some ways... I had to work on my confidence in my role as an offensive player, and I learned that playing DI lacrosse puts a lot of demands on the body. You don't really know until you get here.” She added, “I sat out a little and missed some time due to injury, but this year, it's all good.”
Among this season's challenges, Jamie offered, were that “We came in knowing we had to balance out the loss of some of our seniors. We were successful in doing so, and it's fun to see five, six or seven different names on the scoreboard.” She stated, “I think that around 70% of our goals are assisted, and that kind of balance is really hard to stop.”
The goal going forward, Jamie offered, “Is to finish in the top four in the Big Ten and get into the conference tournament.”
As she stated earlier, “It's all good.”
