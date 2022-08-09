Wow... those 18 years sure went fast.
It seems like a short time ago that I was on a crackly phone call with Dustin Brown, the kid from Ithaca who had helped the Little Red win a state championship as a freshman, then headed off to Guelph to play Junior Hockey. Dustin was only about 16 at the time we spoke, and I recall wondering if he was on a satellite phone in the middle of nowhere, and if the Ithaca Times would be getting a big phone bill for the call.
In 2003, Dustin was the 13th pick in the NHL's entry draft, and when he signed to play with the Los Angeles Kings, that jersey would be the only one he would wear in his 1,296 NHL games. He would wear the Captain's “C” on his jersey from 2008-2016, and in the middle of that run, he would realize every hockey player's dream by hoisting the Stanley Cup twice, in 2012 and 2014.
Hockey fans in Ithaca have had plenty of opportunities to claim NHL greats as “our own,” as players like Ken Dryden and Joe Nieuwendyk played at Cornell on their way to professional hockey glory. But Dustin was different. He grew up here, came up through the ranks of the Ithaca Youth Hockey Association, and, as stated, led Ithaca High to a state title. Those “in the know” were well aware that he was something special, and I hope you stay with me until the end of this column to read an entertaining anecdote about that.
When he announced his retirement earlier this year, the L.A. Times said, “Brown's fearless physicality and commanding leadership were cornerstones in the Kings' Stanley Cup championships.” Another article said, “At his peak, Brown was a true physical force.” Accolades like that are subjective, to be sure, but other things are carved in stone, so to speak. Over the course of his 18 seasons, Brown scored 325 goals and had 387 assists, and his point total put him in 35th place among American-born players.
This little story was sent to me by a longtime friend named Laurie, and I will make sure Dustin gets to see it. Laurie recalled, “My neighbor, a long time Ithaca High math teacher, told me a story about Dustin Brown. Dustin was often a little late to class. His algebra teacher got worried about all the times Dustin was late so she called his house to talk to his parents. My neighbor was sitting in the teachers' room when the algebra teacher was talking to Mrs. Brown. Apparently, the hockey practice was way up in Syracuse and bad roads in winter were the given explanation for the tardiness. The algebra teacher then said, 'Yes, but hockey isn't going to pay the bills.' All the guys listening in the room laughed, because they knew Dustin was going places with hockey.”
Going places indeed. A web search looked at the total salary Dustin earned over the course of his career, and as we all know, players of his elite caliber often add a hefty sum to their income through their endorsements and appearances. Even if Brown did not fare that well in his off-ice earnings, it is safe to say that he did not suffer too much by missing a few Algebra classes. His 18-year salary total was estimated to be $64,948,780.
It is also safe to say that the Kings are grateful to their former Captain, as according to NHL.com, they will unveil a statue of Brown, retire his #23 and raise a banner with his number to the rafters in February of 2023, “representing the organization's highest individual achievement.” Brown was quoted on NHL.com as saying, "Having my number retired is something I never imagined and is a humbling honor. I am incredibly proud that I played for the LA Kings my entire career. With my number going to the rafters, I am honored to be amongst the King Greats, but it makes me think of the two banners already in the rafters, of which I am most proud. It took numerous people to raise those two banners; the same is true for this one. Thank you to all who have helped me achieve my dreams."
Imagine that... a kid from Ithaca, having his number retired and raised to hang next to the jersey of Wayne Gretzky.
